Dublin mum encourages others to ‘lose the guilt’ and treat themselves

A Dublin entrepreneur has spoken of the pressure and guilt working mothers feel and encouraged them to treat themselves every now and then.

Gillian Halpin, from Howth, has two daughters, and when she was expecting her second child, realised she was swept up with work and home life.

“I felt so busy, I was rushing around, going to work, coming home and I just couldn’t do it,” she said.

“I couldn’t catch a breath. It can be such a privilege to even just pee by yourself because you never get the time as a mum. There’s always something.

“So I thought about work/life balance and that’s where the idea for the business came from.”

Gillian left her job in marketing to set up her company, Jane Darcy, providing luxurious lifestyle products for those who might need a little treat.

“Mums put a lot of pressure on themselves to be the best they can be,” she said.

“There can be so much mam guilt when you go to work or when you’re at home because you think ‘maybe I should be in the other place’, it’s so hard.

“Whether you’re a stay-at-home mam or you work, you’re constantly under pressure to do your best.

“When I say mams should take some time for themselves, the usual response is ‘I don’t have the time for that’. But the person who cannot find the time is the person who really needs it.

“It doesn’t need to be hours; it can just be a few minutes in the morning before everyone else wakes up. It can be meditating, going for a walk, reading, it’s the simple things,” she added.

When it comes to being a parent, Gillian believes mums put in a little bit of extra effort with their children - and it’s important they reward themselves for it.

“I love that moment when I put the kids to bed, take off my make-up, put on my body oil, put on my PJs, and get cosy. Having that time and doing my little rituals, it makes me calm down,” she said.

“At the end of the day, it’s important to treat yourself and it makes you feel good about yourself.”

Gillian believes simple things like going for a coffee or taking a walk in the fresh air can help clear the head - especially during a time when extra care is needed.

“Postnatal depression and menopause are two very different things, but they are both moments in your life when stresses are high, you’re feeling quite vulnerable, and the world feels like it’s getting on top of you.

“Finding a time when you can lock yourself away from the world and have that time for just yourself, even if it’s five minutes.

“We’re all so good at celebrating the big moments in life but we all forget about the simple moments.”