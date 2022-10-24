Dublin Marathon: Everything you need to know from start times and the route to last-minute training tips

The start of the second wave of runners in the Dublin Marathon in 2018. Pic: Caroline Quinn

The Dublin Marathon was originally founded in 1980, with just 2,100 runners taking part. Organisers said 35,000 were interested in applying this year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, entries for the 2022 race rolled over from 2020, while a further 1,300 entries were allocated to the Athletics Ireland National Marathon Championships.

The remainder of places were offered through a lottery system. The marathon raises an estimated €9m each year for charity and €26.5m for the city of Dublin.

On the day, the race will begin in waves at 8.40am on Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin City centre.

Each runner that crosses the finish line will receive the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon medal, which depicts a picture of Dublin Castle to commemorate 100 years since the formation of the State.

Olympic marathon runner Mick Clohisey says runners should try to use the location of Dublin as an advantage.

“Divide it up and use that nearly as a distraction, because if you’re in a big city marathon in Europe or somewhere, you mightn’t know anything about the place,” he said.

Mick will run the marathon again this year after running it in 2018 and 2019 and finishing 6th both times.

“I think the buzz is special, they call it the friendly marathon. It has a hometown feeling about it,” he said.

For first time runners, “it is a challenge, you know, it can be tough”. However, he advises runners to trust in the training and “stick to your plan and pace, don't panic”.

“Don’t change anything a few days before. The week of the marathon I think it’s important for people to try rest and do as little running as you can,” he said.

“You’ve done weeks of training and that will stand to you on the day. Everyone around you is in it together and there is a great inclusiveness and everyone is pushing each other on.

“It’s a lovely finish the last few miles after you get to the UCD flyover, it’s pretty much downhill into Ballsbridge.

“So remember that it’s a nice finish. That’s something to keep people positive when things are getting tough.”

Jessica Barr, sports psychologist with Sport Ireland, said first time runners should “set your goals and set them realistically”.

“I think where some people can fall down, is they go into the marathon with really high expectations and a lot of pressure on themselves,” she said.

She advises runners to set small goals to hit throughout the day, “to keep you motivated throughout”.

“Focus on what you can control. You can’t control the weather. It might rain, there might be bigger crowds than you expected, you might not get started in the position you want to start in.

“Focus on the things you actually can control that can give you confidence going into race day.

“Your warm up, your preparations, sleep, your nutrition, your hydration and maybe having a training partner support around you for the day.

“Don’t do anything different, the day of the marathon or the week of the marathon is not the time to try something new, to eat something new, do new training or buy new runners.

“Everything should be practiced and rehearsed, because that’s when you’re going to get blisters or a dodgy tummy or not sleep well. So just try stick your usual routine.”

The Marathon will begin at Fitzwilliam Square, moving towards St Stephen’s Green.

Runners will pass Christchurch Cathedral and across the James Joyce Bridge towards the River Liffey.

From there the course runs along North Circular Road to the gates of the Phoenix Park, approaching the 5km mark.

Runners will then weave their way back into the Phoenix Park via the Knockmaroon gates and exit at the Chapelizod gate, enjoying a slight decline here.

Crossing the Liffey at the Chapelizod Bridge runners will face their first challenge at the St Laurence’s Hill.

Passing through Ballyfermot, the course weaves it way back towards the city passing Kilmainham Gaol and then onto South Circular Road.

From here runners pass though Rialto onto the Crumlin Road, hitting the halfway point.

Runners will then pass through Drimnagh and Kimmage into the Dublin suburbs of Walkinstown, Templeogue and Terenure village and on to Rathgar.

The course then brings runners to a challenging hill on the Roebuck Road, but afterwards runners can enjoy a long downhill stretch down Fosters Avenue.

Runners then begin the return towards Dublin city centre over the UCD flyover and down the Stillorgan Road and Nutley Lane.

From here runners will turn onto the Merrion Road and it is a straight line to the finish.