Dublin Leprechaun Museum manager has last laugh over TikTok ban during work

Leprechaun Museum manager Mark is known as The Bearded Badger Storyteller on TikTok

The manager of the Leprechaun Museum in Dublin, labelled “grumpy” and “old” for banning TikTok at work, has had the last laugh.

Mark O’Géaráin, also known as The Bearded Badger Storyteller, was challenged by colleagues to get 100 followers on the social media app.

“I was on TikTok just so they could share videos with me, as their boss, as a dad of the museum,” Mark said.

“But they weren’t doing their work, they were recording TikToks beside the rainbow and giant furniture.

“When I threatened to ban TikTok in the museum during their shifts, they said I was grumpy, old and I didn’t get it.

“They challenged me to get 100 followers in a week. The rules were no dancing, that was perfect because I can’t dance, no lip syncing, and no trends.

“I went on to talk about folklore and I loved it. People were so nice. The next thing, I had 1,000 followers, then 10,000 now it’s 60,000. As a community, it makes you feel comfortable.”

Mark quickly began to love TikTok and now has nearly 7 million likes on the app he once didn’t understand.

“I’ve hired staff from watching people on TikTok and now they’re my storytellers. It opens you up to this massive audience and it has given it a whole new life.

“The stories are still so relevant, TikTok really helps get it out there. There’s a willingness to connect.

“My storytellers are amazing, they’ve no scripts, they just do their thing. Ireland’s greatest export is our people. It’s the way we speak and talk about things, nobody matches us there,” he added.