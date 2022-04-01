Dublin communities join over 300 groups taking part in National Spring Clean 2022

Bags of rubbish collected by volunteers at Crumlin Community Clean-up after their National Spring Clean event last year

Members of the Irish Green Building Council who took part in the National Spring Clean 2021

Community groups and volunteers across the city are set to play their part in tackling Dublin’s litter problem as National Spring Clean 2022 gets under way.

The initiative, operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, in partnership with local authorities, the Department of the Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland, will run throughout the month of April.

Over the past 23 years, the National Spring Clean has seen volunteers dedicate 12 million hours of their time to remove 42,000 tonnes of litter across the country.

Despite restrictions being in place at the start of 2021, last year’s event saw the biggest and longest campaign so far, running from March to August. In Dublin alone, 6,500 volunteers carried out over 400 clean-ups, according to An Taisce.

More than 320 groups have already registered for clean-ups during this month’s National Spring Clean, with some – including Clontarf Tidy Towns, Cabra Tidy Towns and Crumlin Community Clean-up – already getting a head start by organising their own litter removal days.

The theme of National Spring Clean 2022 is ‘community pride’ and organisers are predicting their best year yet, with record numbers already signed-up.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, said the statistics for what the National Spring Clean achieves every year are “staggering”.

“It is a real testament to the energy, drive and community commitment of volunteers who come out and work hard together to protect, enhance and clear up our local environments,” he said.

“It’s unpaid, largely unsung and often unseen work that improves the quality of life for all of us.”

Emlyn Cullen, National Spring Clean manager, said the event has always been a community initiative as much as an anti-litter campaign.

“It can be a couple of neighbours doing their road or a whole town with multiple organisations joining together to do a massive clean-up,” she said. “These collective efforts bring people together and create tremendous social capital.”

Nicola Forde, corporate affairs manager for Mars Wrigley Ireland, said: “The National Spring Clean is a shining example of an initiative that successfully engages communities across the country behind one common purpose – to keep Ireland clean and green.

“Mars Wrigley Ireland are proud to support programmes that align with our own ambition to reduce litter and waste.”

To take part or request a free clean-up kit, visit www.nationalspringclean.org