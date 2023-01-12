Dublin bar hosts ‘Mozzarella Mountain’ cheese eating challenge

The 1kg 'Mozzarella Mountain' must be finished in the fastest time to win

A Dublin bar is hosting a cheese eating challenge during the month of January for those willing to tackle their ‘Mozzarella Mountain’.

Token in Smithfield is offering a €300 cash prize for the person who tops the leaderboard at the end of the month.

The challenge is “manageable”, according to the founder of the company, but it’s only the person who eats them in the fastest amount of time that will win the top prize.

“We present a plate of mozzarella cheese bites. It doesn’t look that big but it’s hefty enough,” Nick Dimaio said.

“It doesn’t look difficult, but you’ve to eat it as quickly as you can and if you finish it, you get a certificate.

“If you finish in the top five times we’ve taken so far, you get the meal for free and if you’re the leader at the end of January, there’s a cash prize of €300.

“We’d a closed-door trial with 2kg of mozzarella balls. Two guys finished it in around 30 minutes and one guy couldn’t finish it, so we thought it was too much and made it 1kg.

“It started last Sunday, and of the eight people who took part so far, seven actually finished it.”

The arcade bar and restaurant are known for hosting a variety of competitions, and they’re hoping the cheese challenge will be a success.

“We’re getting more events driven again. Pre-pandemic, we always had challenges and competitions, gaming, eating and dancing competitions,” Nick said.

“We did a hot chicken tenders challenge before. It was just a bit too crazy, with the competitive nature of people, it was maybe too spicy for them. A few people got sick, it wasn’t nice.

“I said we’d never do an insane challenge like that again, there were people crying on the stage. It was fun until a few people vomited.

“This challenge, you don’t have to eat an insane amount and it’s possible, but it’s the amount of time it takes if you want to win the money.”