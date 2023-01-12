Dublin bar drops entry fee for a donation to homeless charity instead

Pygmalion are waiving entry fees for events and asking for donations to charity instead

A Dublin bar has decided to drop all their entry fees for the remainder of January and are asking customers to donate to the Peter McVerry Trust instead.

Staff at Pygmalion, on South William Street, wanted to do something to help combat the growing homeless crisis, something they witness every day as a central Dublin venue.

This initiative was first introduced in 2020, but was cut short by the pandemic. The waived entry fee also extends to ticketed events confirmed for the rest of the month.

Pygmalion Group owner, Paul McGlade Jnr, said: “With homeless figures at an all-time high, we felt it was time to reintroduce this idea and help to raise funds and awareness for our city’s homeless crisis.

“It also gives our patrons the opportunity to help this great charity a little, which generally there’s a warm response to.

“We’re here in the centre of town every day, and it’s so evident on the streets, even more so at night-time.

“When we have international DJs arrive from abroad, they nearly always comment on how bad it is here, that always acts as a stark reminder.

“I think so many of us in Dublin want to do our part to help, but more importantly just desperately want to see this ongoing homeless crisis come to an end in our city,” he added.

Record numbers are suffering from homelessness in Dublin

Record numbers are suffering from homelessness in Dublin

The Irish Homeless Report for November 2022 showed that 8,048 adults and 3,494 children needed beds.

Pygmalion are not asking patrons to directly swap the entry fee for the exact same donation to the charity, but are asking people to give what they can.

One hundred percent of all donations will go directly to the Peter McVerry Trust and patrons can give by contactless payments at the door or while booking tickets online.

The charity partnership will run for the rest of January, and the owners hope to continue it beyond that, if they can.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said: “It’s fantastic to see initiatives like this in January, which is typically a quieter month for donations after Christmas.

“We’re very grateful to the team at Pygmalion for choosing our charity and for highlighting the issue of homelessness to a younger audience.

“The money raised will enable us to help more people to leave homelessness behind for good.”