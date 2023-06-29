Dublin awarded Best Weekend Destination in the World by Global Traveler

Dublin has been named Best Weekend Destination in the World by Global Traveler

Dublin has been named the Best Weekend Destination in the World by a leading American travel magazine.

The capital was awarded the prestigious title by Global Traveler at its 11th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards in Philadelphia.

Dublin beat off competition from popular European cities such as Rome and Paris to scoop the top spot.

In its annual survey, Global Traveler asked readers to decide on their favourite destinations, attractions, hotels, airlines and cruise providers around the globe.

The magazine unveiled the results of its survey, including its list of global destinations which readers felt were the best weekend destination.

São Miguel in Portugal’s Azores came in fourth place, followed by Lisbon. The award has been welcomed by Tourism Ireland in promoting the island as a tourist destination.

Siobhan McManamy, Interim Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “I am delighted that Dublin has been named the Best Weekend Destination in the World in this year’s prestigious Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

“This accolade, as voted for by the readers of Global Traveler magazine, gives Tourism Ireland another great hook to continue to promote the island of Ireland in the US and elsewhere around the world as a ‘must see’ destination.”