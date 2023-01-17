Dry January: ‘Driving, sick or pregnant? There always has to be another explanation for why I am not drinking’

Outside of last week’s rain, Dry January is in full swing, and it’s polarising the Irish public. In 2021, one in four Irish people took part in an alcohol-free January. The initiative has been met with a mixed reaction this year, with some feeling that the last few years have been hard enough without throwing sudden sobriety into the mix. Others feel that there are still plenty of benefits to be reaped.

Dry January can reveal a lot about our own habits, and about drinking culture on an island that’s historically been synonymous with a boozy good time.

Mike Finnegan re-evaluated his relationship with alcohol after losing both his brother and father, “I wasn't an alcoholic,” he says, “but I was drinking heavily on the weekends and even sometimes during the day.”

After walking the Camino, and taking that time to reflect on his habits, he chose to change things: “When January came around, I decided that I would knock it on the head and try and do 100 days [of] no booze.”

Finding support for a big life change can be paramount to success, and in Finnegan’s case it wasn’t hard to come by: “Obviously, there's going to be people that won't support you, you know, “ah, you won’t last!” but my family, my good friends, and the people that are around me, they're great” he says. Instead of heading to the pub, Finnegan and his friends have been going for walks or swapping alcoholic beverages for caffeinated ones.

Finnegan thinks Irish people are moving away from alcohol and focusing on a healthier lifestyle

Ironically, Finnegan has even noticed support from the most unlikely of sources: the publicans. Finnegan would often frequent The Swan in Dublin, and on his most recent visit, there was no temptation to dodge: “I walked in and the staff were like “ah Mick, a Heineken?” and Ronan [the owner] said “No, Mick is doing Dry January, do you want a blackcurrant and water?” like that was really nice.”

Like Finnegan, Sinead Kehoe is thinking of longer-term sobriety, and is using Dry January as her litmus test. “I just know a few people that have decided to go that route and it just seemed to me like it may be a little bit nicer of a life, not to be drinking, not to be hungover, not to have the fear.”

She started adjusting to sober socialising in December of last year, having one or two of her regular drink orders, before switching to alcohol-free alternatives. Sat around the table with friends, one pointed to her bottle and asked, “what are you doing?”

She adds that there was no malicious intent in his comments, “but it was just such surprise and shock on his part, which I think says a lot about Irish drinking culture.”

But Finnegan thinks Irish people are moving away from alcohol and focusing on a healthier lifestyle. “I think Ireland is becoming a bit more aware of our health. When you look at the different shops popping up: coffee shops, healthy food places, stuff like that. I think we’re more mindful of our health and how to look after it.” According to figures compiled by Drinks Ireland, sales of non-alcoholic beer have more than tripled since 2017.

Eimhear Ó Dálaigh goes one further, suggesting Ireland’s attitude to alcohol has changed in recent years beyond the health benefits alone. She’s doing Dry January in the hopes of achieving some weight loss goals as she says, “I'm much more focused on eating healthily when I don't have loads of gin in me.” Each year, she does Sober October too, Dry January’s autumnal sister.

In her experience, the pressure that might have come to the fore during Dry Jan’s of old no longer has a place in our conversations: “I always used to joke that there's only four reasons in Ireland where you could be not drinking: pregnancy, driving, medication or you’re a recovering alcoholic,” she says, “whereas now, people are not weird about it, you’re not looked upon with suspicion as much anymore if you're not drinking.”

For Ó Dálaigh, it’s “sheer stubbornness” that both keeps her on track and immune to any residual outside pressure. “I’m a very headstrong person, so I don’t necessarily need support,” she says, “but Ireland, we’re far less likely to push alcohol on people now.”

And while that may largely be the case, it wasn’t so clear cut for Kehoe, who felt that when her friend was sceptical of her alcohol-free tipple, he was thinking “is she sick, is she pregnant, is she this, is she that?” she says, adding “there always has to be an explanation.”