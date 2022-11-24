Donkey set to rival Jenny from Banshees of Inisherin at Polish film festival in Dublin

Colin Farrell and Jenny in The Banshees of Inisherin

EO, a film by Jerzy Skolimowski, follows a donkey's journey from owner to owner

Jenny the donkey, who stole the show with her poignant role alongside Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin, isn’t the only animal making a name for themselves on the big screen.

The Irish Film Institute has announced details of Kinopolis, the Polish cinema festival, which runs from December 8-11, at the IFI headquarters on Eustace Street.

One highlight is expected to be EO, a film by Jerzy Skolimowski, which follows the trials and tribulations of a donkey, the aforementioned EO, as it moves from owner to owner.

The creature is subject to the whims and vagaries of human behaviour, and the donkey’s journey reflects a range of societal and environmental issues.

One reviewer described EO has a “haunting epic that couldn’t feel more of our moment”.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Ross Keane, Director of the Irish Film Institute, said: “We’re delighted to see the return of IFI Kinopolis after the festival's four-year hiatus, championing one of Europe's most prosperous national cinemas.

“The festival will present eight screenings over four days, including a special preview of The Silent Twins, starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, and EO, inspired by Robert Bresson's profound Au Hasard Balthazar.'”

Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance star in The Silent Twins

Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance star in The Silent Twins

Weronika Kaminska, a Polish film and TV editor who lives and works in Dublin, said she is “excited to attend”.

“Kinopolis was on hiatus, I think because of Covid, so it’s exciting it is finally making a return,” she said.

“It will be super exciting to see films in Polish up on the big screen in Dublin, of course with subtitles for everyone to enjoy.

“I definitely recommend this festival to everyone, it makes us very proud,” she said.

A full list of the films on show and screening times can be found here.