Discover Dublin’s coolest neighbourhood as part of this year’s Open House festival

Open House Dublin Manager Karen Lee Walpole, Rae Wnuk of Irish Architecture Foundation, and architect and writer Cormac Murray launching the programme

Care to spend your Sunday trekking through one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods? Then this weekend’s Open House festival is your ideal opportunity.

MEP and architect Ciarán Cuffe is leading a two-hour walk exploring the history of Stoneybatter, this week named as one of the top 50 coolest urban areas by Time Out magazine.

It’s just one of 150 drop-in and pre-booked events planned for the Irish Architecture Foundation’s annual festival.

Open House Manager Karen Lee Walpole, has a lot of expectations for their first post-Covid event.

“The scope is much bigger this year, it’s the first time in three years that we’re able to get thousands of people onto the street and into these buildings,” she said.

“It’s great to see people want to get back into the city and really engage with architecture.”

Tours have also been planned around some of Dublin’s most iconic venues like the Guinness legacy in the Liberties and a walk through Cherrywood.

The festival is also bringing a host of exhibitions focussed on housing, with the aim of getting people to take charge of the conversation.

“In light of the housing crisis, we want to offer people the chance to voice their opinion on how the city is developing,” Karen said.

“Our first relationship is with the people and our first priority is for the public to engage in architecture. At the end of the day, architects are a fundamental part of solving all of those issues.”

Housing, is a close look at projects by architect Henry J Lyons that finds innovative and sustainable solutions to living in a city that grows more crowded, while People Powered Places about the role of communities in housing design.

The first such conversation has kicked off at the old Science Gallery in Trinity College, with Housing Unlocked.

Running from 12 to 5pm until Sunday, the exhibition features the work of eight architects and their proposed answers to unlocking Dublin’s housing potential.

Curator and Director at the Irish Architecture Foundation, Nathalie Weadick, said: “It’s a dire situation, so the narrative around housing is very urgent and negative.

“Architects are best placed to have this conversation, so we wanted to try and focus on solutions.”

Eighteen months ago, Nathalie proposed calling on teams of architects, designers and planners to try and unlock any obstacles in the way of Dublin’s progress. Eight ideas were chosen and offered resources to create an exhibition piece.

“We’re asking what people need, the house itself comes second. In the political realm, the conversation rarely goes this way,” Nathalie said.

The exhibition will continue to run until January 21. Each installation deals with crucial topics like vacancy, sustainability, community, resilience and affordability.

“There are numerous ways forward. Through the course of this exhibition, we want to entice people who have the power to create homes to take notice,” Nathalie said.

“It’s not just one person or one sector, it’s a systemic thing. So we’ll get the system to listen.”

For more info and a schedule of events visit https://openhousedublin.com