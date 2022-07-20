Dirtbirds the ‘antidote to an Instaperfect life’ as comedy festival returns to Iveagh Gardens

Dirdbirds, Sue Collins and Sinead Culbert, perform as part of the Paddy Power Comedy Festival. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

For the first time since 2019, a major comedy festival is returning to the capital promising four nights of laughter and mayhem.

Featuring an array of talent – including Tommy Tiernan, Jason Byrne and Deirdre O’Kane – the Paddy Power Comedy Festival takes place at the Iveagh Gardens from tomorrow (Thur) until Sunday.

Among those performing will be an ex-Finglas school teacher and a one-time waitress who are the self-proclaimed “antidote to the Instaperfect life”.

Sue Collins (53), from Dublin, and Sinead Culbert (48), from Dundalk, are now better known as the comedy duo, Dirtbirds.

They started posting videos online in 2016 and haven’t looked back since, as their comedy careers have gone from strength-to-strength.

“I was a teacher for years,” Sinead told Independent.ie. “I was teaching communications and English in Coláiste Íde, Finglas, and I’d say my students are traumatised.

“I have to say I really liked that job. I was teaching two days a week and working in comedy with Sue on the other days. Then comedy became very successful and I made the choice to go into it full time.”

Sinead gave up teaching four years ago and along with Sue, a one time waitress in Dublin, they’ve been making Ireland laugh with a concoction of hilarious takes from their lives.

“We are the antidote to an Instaperfect life,” Sinead said, explaining that their fanbase of women were tired of logging onto social media to see supposedly perfect lives.

“No one is the perfect mother, the perfect weight, like some of these social media accounts make out,” she said.

“We all mess up and as a comedy act, we put our mistakes on stage for everyone to see, to communicate that we’re all the same. We all struggle.”

Sue said she “can’t wait” to hit the stage with her comedy partner and friend on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve done the festival many times before and we have two nights now,” she added. “It’s great because it’s the first time after Covid that we've a chance to catch up with other comedians we haven’t seen for a while.

“It’s a good buzz down there in the Iveagh Gardens. People can go round from tent to tent. There’s a VIP area there too, so we tend to go straight to the bar after the act.”

The two women originally studied drama in their younger years and were both convinced they’d follow a path to serious stage work.

There’s no doubt the country would have missed out on moments of hilarity if their original aims had come true.

“Topics in the show include Sinead trying to do an online yoga class in her sitting room,” Sue said. “We want women to remember that no one is perfect and to mess up on a daily basis.”

Tickets for the Paddy Power Comedy Festival are still available. For more info visit www.ppcomedyfestival.com