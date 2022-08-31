Director calls on Taoiseach to watch short film inspired by Dublin’s homeless crisis

Poster for the short film, Home, adapted from a short story written by Dublin crime writer, Louise Phillips

Actress Fay Burwell and director Meng Han on the set of the short film, Home

A short story centred around a homeless family and written by Dublin crime writer, Louise Phillips, has been adapted into an award-winning short film.

Home has received accolades at European and international film festivals and its Japanese director now hopes the Taoiseach and next British prime minister watch the movie.

Hsieh Meng Han (31), was so impacted by the “message” behind the story that she fundraised over €9,000 to turn the piece into a short movie.

The 13-minute film is now available online for free to act as an artistic “mirror” of the ongoing homeless plight both here and in the UK.

Louise said coming from a poorer background in Dublin meant she was particularly struck by the homeless crisis. She wrote Homeless Hotel as a reflection of news stories she’d read.

“Since the turn of the 21st Century, homelessness has become something affecting families, and not just those with a difficult past,” Louise told Independent.ie.

“Whatever the Government is doing, it’s not working. I wrote the story as I felt there was such a stigma around homelessness and I was angered that families were enduring this.

“The short story I wrote got great feedback, so when Meng Han contacted me to make the short film, of course I said yes.

“It’s a message to Irish and global society. We gained independence 100 years ago and under the proclamation, we promised to look after everyone on this island.

“One hundred years later, if we still hold true to the same aspirations, we need to do much more to look after vulnerable people, including homeless families.”

Director Meng Han told Independent.ie she would “love” if Taoiseach Micháel Martin and the next British prime minister watched the short film.

“I’m not sure what they’d think of it, but it would be great if the Taoiseach and next prime minister could watch Home.

“I’d like them both to be reminded this is still an issue and not everything is about power,” the director said.

Though the story was originally created in Ireland and is about Irish homeless families, Meng Han lives in Manchester and filmed the movie in England.

The filmmaker said she was “shocked” when she moved to the UK and saw homelessness was such a huge social ill. Then she realised this was also an issue here.

The movie highlights the life of, Emma, played by British schoolgirl Fay Burwell, who lives in emergency accommodation. She finds her way into another part of the hotel and sees opulent surroundings.

This is where she meets a wealthy girl, Olivia, played by Myla Wilson Collins, and realises she’s living in such a different world.

“Home has done really well on the film circuit, so we wanted everyone to see it for free,” Meng Han said. “It carries a very important message.

“In this film, it’s almost as though the children all live in the same hotel, but there’s one part for homeless families and another for wealthier families.

“Although this is a serious issue, it’s important to offer some hope and the children’s perception of events is fantastical.”

Louise is delighted the short story has been transformed into a film and she encourages as many people to watch it as possible.

“The film received a lot of attention at festivals in Europe and America,” Louise said. “The story originated in Dublin, but this is an international issue.

“I created this story because I knew if families are living in hotel rooms, with no cooking facilities, if children are long term homeless, they’re going to be stigmatised and that makes me angry.

“Homeless figures have gone back up to pre-pandemic levels.”

Meng Han added: “I had always thought that the UK and Ireland were first world countries and it was upsetting for me to see so many homeless families.

“Children are always innocent, they never deserve to be homeless - no one does. This is the reason I wanted to make the short film. I really felt passionate about this issue.”

Home is available to watch for free on YouTube

Fans of Louise Phillips can catch the novelist at the Murder One International Crime Writing Festival on Saturday, October 8, at Dun Laoghaire’s Lexicon Library and Cultural Centre. Tickets are on Eventbrite.