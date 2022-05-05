Derelict site in Liberties transformed into city’s newest park

Orla Russell Conway and Penny enjoy an ice-cream in Bridgefoot Street Park. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A derelict site in Dublin’s Liberties has been transformed into the city’s newest park.

Bridgefoot Street Park, which opened to the public this week, was designed by Dermot Foley Landscape Architects in collaboration with Dublin City Council’s Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services.

Work on the project, delivered as part of the Liberties Greening Strategy, commenced in 2020 but was delayed by Covid-19 restrictions.

The new park, developed in conjunction with local residents, includes a performance area, play spaces, allotments and a community garden.

Approximately one hectare in size, it was constructed using waste materials such as reclaimed stone and brick.

There are 181 new trees in the park and a mixture of herbaceous and ground-covered species have been planted, along with amenity grass and ornamental hedging.

The council said the overriding emphasis is on native wildflower seed mix to create a biodiversity-rich environment for pollinator bees and other insects.

Other features include bird boxes designed by Liberties Training Centre participants, and a sculptural piece by members of the Probationary Service Bridge Project.

Together with nearby Weaver Park, access to public green space in the Liberties has increased by 157pc since 2015.

Speaking at the official opening of the park, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said: “This is a fantastic new amenity for the people of the Liberties and for the city.

“This park’s design is based upon accessibility and enjoyment for all ages and abilities, encouraging physical activity and supporting ecology, biodiversity, culture and outdoor events.”