‘Demand for healthy food skyrocketed during the pandemic. We had queues out the door’

Demand for healthy food “skyrocketed” during the pandemic as people began to think more about what they were eating, according to the Dublin Food Co-op.

Sam Toland, secretary of the Kilmainham-based enterprise, joined the not-for-profit six years ago. The 32-year-old trained to be a lawyer, but found his “community” due to a career rethink after the death of his father.

The Dublin Food Co-op’s mission is to provide organic, ecologically-sourced food at the most affordable prices. Anyone can become a member and volunteers save 15pc off their shopping bill.

Sam describes the impact of Covid as “like a bomb going off”, with a surge in people looking for “good food”.

“We were one of the few businesses staying open, but our model wasn’t prepared for the influx of people. We had queues out the door.”

Started in the 1980s, the co-op is today made up of over 1,500 members and 100 volunteers from across Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare, all looking for sustainable and locally-produced food.

Sam had trained as a lawyer but was looking for a “new community” and direction after the untimely death of his father, John, who passed away from cancer at the age of 46.

“I got to the end of the law degree and my father got very ill and passed away,” Sam said. “After that, I was thrown off law. I did love it, but my father’s death was life changing for me and reset a lot of things.”

Sam took over his father’s tech business for a short period to complete a project, but decided he needed a new career path.

“I’d been living away from Dublin for a few years. When I returned, nearly everyone I went to college with had left. The city had become too expensive to rent in,” Sam said.

“I joined the Dublin Co-op and discovered this tremendous community of people who care about the impact they’re having on the world.”

However, despite the clear social, ethical and environmental value of the co-op, its future had been uncertain in recent years.

The co-op was a market based in the Liberties, but rising rents and redevelopment “forced” the group out in 2018, Sam said.

“A lot of similar organisations were uprooted there, including artists’ studios. I think most of them are still struggling to find space,” he added. “Nothing replaced what was lost in that area. There was a tremendous community there.”

The group managed to fundraise and took a loan from Community Finance Ireland, as well as Donore Credit Union in The Liberties, to buy the Kilmainham shop.

“Kilmainham embraced us with open arms,” Sam said. “A lot of people came with us from The Liberties, maybe a quarter or more of our membership.

“We couldn’t have done it but for a unique set of circumstances. Our chairperson was an architect and we were able to find something affordable with a mortgage and the money raised.”

From Kilmainham, the group have built a successful grocery store and are about to rent out a café next door, which they also own, to a social enterprise.

They previously had an offer from a major company to rent the café near Kilmainham Gaol. However, the core ethos of the co-op is to consider everything it does ethically, Sam said, so they decided upon renting to a social enterprise instead.

The dad-of-one said everyone at the co-op believes what they do is “connected”, from the food they sell and eat, to the environment.

“It’s all tied together,” Sam said. “The history of the co-op was a bunch of vegetarians and activists who came together back in the 1980s.

“They were all struggling to find vegetarian food that was cheaply available. Over time it evolved into a weekly affair, with more people participating.”

The co-op suffered another setback in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic.

“Everything had been going so well, we were just getting into our stride in Kilmainham,” Sam said. “But Covid made it difficult to operate. All the volunteering stopped apart from a handful of people living locally.

“Members did organise to meet online every week. They kept in touch with older people and did deliveries.” But keeping up with demand also created a “tremendous strain” on the volunteers left.

“Everyone was burned out,” he said. “We had a turnover in staff, we lost two managers and couldn’t replace them. They were just burned out. It was a hard time and we’re still getting back on our feet.”

Currently there is another challenge afoot. “The cost of living crisis is a tricky situation,” he said. “People have really been tightening their belts.

“There’s a perception out there that we are expensive, as the food we sell is organic, locally-sourced and sustainable. But if you take in all the discounts on offer, people are making real savings.

“Over the last couple of months, there’s been less footfall. We haven’t raised our prices in response to energy increases, but we’re in a catch 22 as our costs have gone up.

“We want to remain affordable and the main way to remain affordable is more people doing more shopping.

“What people can do is get involved in the co-op, volunteer for two hours a month, and get 15pc off their shopping.

“If people get involved they can reduce costs and become part of a real community, something special that isn’t based on profit but on people and the environment.”

If you’re interested in joining the Dublin Food Co-op, log onto https://dublinfood.coop/join