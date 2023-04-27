Darkness Into Light 2023: How and where to take part in Dublin

Jennifer Zamparelli and Greg O'Shea at the launch of Darkness Into Light 2023. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan — © ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

This year’s Darkness Into Light event will take place at 4.15am on Saturday, May 6. The money raised will go to Pieta House.

The goal of this event is to bring more awareness about mental health, fight suicide and also remember loved ones lost to suicide.

Pieta House describes it is “the most important sunrise of the year, helping raise much needed funds for suicide prevention”.

The charity was founded in Dublin in 2006 and was established to provide free, accessible support to people affected by suicide and self-harm.

Pieta now has over 20 centres nationwide with over 300 staff and offers a variety of supports to people impacted by suicide and self-harm.

There are now over 200 official walks for Darkness Into Light across 15 countries, spanning five continents.

There are 11 official local walks in Dublin. You can go on the Pieta website to find your local committee and connect with them through Facebook where’ll there be up-to-date walk information.

If your official walk doesn’t have a specific start time or location, this will be added at a later date, so check back nearer to the event day.

Darkness Into Light, organised by Pieta, aims to fight suicide and bring more awareness about mental health. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan — © ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Here’s where you can join in one of the 11 Darkness Into Light walks in Dublin on May 6:

Balbriggan

Moorehall Lodge Balbriggan, Bath Road, Balbriggan

Cabinteely

Cabinteely Athletic Club, Kilbogget Park, Churchview Road, Glenageary, Killiney

Clontarf

Clontarf Seafront, at Alfie Byrne Road

Clondalkin

Camac Valley Camping Park, Corkagh Park

Santry, DCU

The Helix, DCU, Glasnevin Campus, Dublin 9

Malahide

Malahide Castle Car Park, Malahide Demesne, Dublin

Rathfarnham/Dundrum

Marlay Park House, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Phoenix Park

Whitefields, North Road, Phoenix Park, Dublin

Ringsend

Main Car Park, Strand Road, Sandymount Beach

Swords

River Valley Community Centre, River Valley Road, Swords, Dublin

Tymon Park/Templeogue

St Judes GAA Club, Templeogue