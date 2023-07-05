Damien Dempsey, Potted Potter and Wallis Bird – what’s on in Dublin this week

Homegrown music, acclaimed Irish theatre and the return of an internationally renowned parody. These are our top picks for the week ahead.

Girl on an Altar, Abbey Theatre

Everyone loves a Greek tragedy. Inspired by ‘Agamemnon’ from Aeschylus’ Oresteia, Marina Carr’s exhilarating interpretation, Girl on an Altar, tells of a royal marriage in peril. David Walmsley is the war-torn king who sacrificed his daughter - Eileen Walsh is the determined queen who secretly plots her husband’s demise in this devastating drama. Daon Broni, Jim Findley, Pattie Maguire and Aoibhéann McCann co-star.

Saturday, July 8 – Saturday, August 19. Times: Mon – Sat, 7.30pm (Sat matinee, 2pm). Tickets: €13 – €45. For more, visit www.abbeytheatre.ie

Fallout, IFI

With just weeks to go until Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opens in cinemas, the IFI presents a season of films and documentaries “exploring nuclear weapons usage”. Highlights include Kevin Rafferty, Jayne Loader and Pierce Rafferty’s tremendous compilation piece, The Atomic Café (Saturday, 4pm); and Hideo Sekigawa’s renowned 1953 docudrama, Hiroshima (Sunday, 3.45pm). Coming up later in the month, Peter Watkins’ chilling pseudo-documentary The War Game (it’ll stay with you for weeks) and Ishirō Honda’s original 1954 Godzilla feature (likewise).

Until Saturday, July 30. Multi-film passes available from the IFI Box Office: three for €30, five for €50 and 12 for €100. For more, visit https://ifi.ie/

Damien Dempsey performs at the Iveagh Gardens this weekend. Pic: Mark Condren

Damien Dempsey, Iveagh Gardens

After the release of a new single, Hope Calling, last week, word on the street is that Damo’s got a new album brewing. Will we hear more fresh cuts at the Iveagh Gardens this weekend? Maybe. Indeed, these annual outdoor summer shows are almost as big a deal now as his traditional December gigs at Vicar Street. British alt-rock foursome Starsailor provide support at Friday’s concert, while Tau & the Drones of Praise will warm up the stage on Saturday.

Friday, July 7 & Saturday, July 8. Gates: 6.30pm. Tickets: €45. For more, visit https://aikenpromotions.com/

Potted Potter, 3Olympia Theatre

More than a million people have seen this beloved “unauthorized Harry Experience” since it premiered in 2006. Long story short, Daniel ‘Dan’ Clarkson and Jefferson ‘Jeff’ Turner have condensed all seven Harry Potter novels into a single 70-minute show. Dan and Jeff play all the characters and perform all their own stunts. Plus, there is a fire-breathing dragon and a real-life game of Quidditch. Believe the hype - Potted Potter is just as fun for newcomers as it is for wizard aficionados.

Until Sunday, July 9. Tickets from €21.50. For show times and more, visit www.3olympia.ie/

Wallis Bird & Band, Séamus Ennis Arts Centre

The Garden Party 2023 season continues at Ireland’s biggest little arts centre. Altan, Shadows & Light and Scullion are all set to perform over the coming weeks. In the meantime, it’s the return of Berlin-based Irish legend, Wallis Bird, who released her wonderful seventh album, Hands, last year. The exuberant folk-rock maestro will be accompanied by a full band set-up for this warmly anticipated stop-off in Naul, Co Dublin. Not to be missed.

Friday, July 7. Doors: 8pm. Tickets: €26. For more, visit www.tseac.ie/

The Hare, Pavilion Theatre

A new play by writers Clare Monnelly and Bob Kelly, The Hare tells of an isolated young girl, “living out the back of beyond”. Shunned by a heartless community and mocked by her peers, our frazzled protagonist appears to have given up all hope, until the arrival of an unexpected letter changes everything. Presented by Once Off Productions, this intriguing undertaking stars Úna Ní Bhriain and features live music from Steve Wickham of The Waterboys. Bob Kelly directs.

Tuesday, July 11. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €20 / €22. For more, visit www.paviliontheatre.ie/