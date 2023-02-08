‘Crowds are buzzing again,’ says comedian Emily Ashmore

Comedian Emily Ashmore is delighted to be back in front of real crowds. Pic: Kate Lawlor

Dublin-based comic Emily Ashmore said crowds are “just buzzing” again since the return of live comedy post-lockdown.

The 23-year-old spoke about how great it is to be back performing after the pandemic, ahead of her solo show at the Bray Comedy Festival next week.

“I missed comedy over lockdown, it just wasn’t the same over Zoom. Talking into the void, it wasn’t really the vibe,” Emily said.

“I haven’t been able to say no to anything, I am rushing to do everything, because what if there is another lockdown tomorrow?

“Everyone is going a million miles an hour, trying to do seven gigs in one night. Crowds are just buzzing.

“It took a little while for people to remember they aren’t staring at Netflix anymore. Gigs are often packed, they are turning people away at the door, it’s absolutely crazy,” she added.

The young comedian thanked Des Bishop for his advice early in her career to stay relaxed when performing to sold out crowds.

“I did a gig with Des Bishop. He said write all the time, perform all the time and loosen up and feel free, it’s not rocket science to make people laugh. I try to impart that wisdom into my sets,” Emily said.

When she takes to the stage in the Harbour Bar on February 16, part of her show will centre around a unique medical issue.

“My knees have kept on dislocating on me since I was 16. I had surgery in December. They just put a load of screws and metal in and ‘hope for the best’,” Emily said.

“This is my sequel from the Dublin Fringe. It merges young womanhood with living with an unusual condition.

“My knees just grew wrong, there’s no name for the condition. Audiences have been helping me find a name for it, I was hoping for ‘Ashmoritis’.

“The nurse asked me if I wanted an x-ray of my knees for my Instagram. I’m thinking it could be my version of Onlyfans,” she added.

Emily also spoke about late nights in the city and how to deal with that as a young performer.

“I’m on crutches which can make me a little nervous going through town, so my boyfriend travels with me.

“The city can get a bit crazy because everyone’s back out full on, but there’s so many sound people out there.

“If people see you being harassed or anything like that, they will rock up and move someone on.

“That’s happened to me, so you really appreciate there are so many decent and sound people.”

Finally, Ms Ashmore talked about the ups and downs she faces with a career in the arts.

“The lows are being hard on yourself. You do a gig that could’ve been better and you ask yourself, ‘Why did I drop out of college for this?’

“But the highs have been so high, even just a great gig to a small crowd. The highs come from the interactions with people, it really is an insane feeling,” she added.

Emily takes to the stage in The Harbour Bar on February 16 at 7.30pm as part of the Bray Comedy Festival which runs from February 15-19