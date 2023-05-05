Couples working together have to ‘recover from a row very fast’, says James Kavanagh

James Kavanagh and William Murray, of Currabinny, will be doing food demonstrations at WellFest this weekend in Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin

Couples working together need to be able to get over an argument very quickly, according to influencer and entrepreneur James Kavanagh.

He admitted that he and boyfriend William Murray have “a lot of faults”, but they “recover from a row very fast and move on” when working together.

William studied at Ballymaloe Cookery School and James had a background in marketing, so together they started the food company Currabinny in 2016.

Since then, they have gone from strength to strength and this weekend will be doing a food demonstration at WellFest in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

“I think the key to being in a relationship with someone and also in business together is to be able to get over arguments quickly,” James said.

“We have a lot of faults, but we recover from a row very fast. We move on and do what we need to do.

“Any couple out there who want to go into business together, make sure you can see eye to eye quickly after a disagreement.”

The couple has noticed that the cost of living crisis is now playing a huge role in the Irish food industry.

“If the vibrant industry in Ireland dies out, it could be lost forever and the quality goes down, it happened with butter and cheese,” William said.

“Whiskey is the biggest thing, it’s becoming big again. But after the famine, we went from having a distillery in every town to having just three in the country.

“Food prices are going up for everyone, farmers, consumers, producers. The cost to produce a product, the things that go into that, labour, water, electricity, imports, all those elements cost so much.

“It’s really important, if you have the means, to shop local and support Irish produce.

“It doesn’t have to be incredibly expensive; you can grow things yourself if you have the space and the time.

“Not everyone has a garden, the budget, or the time, so that’s the most frustrating thing for us, but the cost and time can make it too unattainable for someone on a budget.

“There are cheaper options, they may be more realistic to someone trying to feed a family or if they’re on a budget. It’s a fraught topic but if you do have the means, shop local,” William added.

To help those save money and find flavour, this weekend the couple will be showing audiences how to get free ingredients.

“We’re doing a demo based on wild garlic. At the moment it’s flowering, you can see it everywhere,” William said.

“James and I aren’t necessarily the salad or smoothie types, but we love good, honest, Irish produce. We love organic, natural products and we’ll have ways to use them in our everyday cooking.

“Our recipes have a lot to do with yogurt as well, we eat it every day, it’s good for your gut. Yoghurt has probiotics but it’s also natural.

James added: “You can do so much with it, you can have nice savory dishes, that’s what we want to show, it’s not just for granola.

“Wild garlic is brilliant too. It adds such good flavour and it’s free. Our favourite place to get it, where we live in Phibsboro, it’s easy for us to get it in Phoenix Park.

“The best place to get it is just at the entrance to the American Ambassador's residence,” he added.