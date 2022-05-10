Couldn’t read James Joyce’s Ulysses? Then let someone else do it for you

Actor Barry McGovern will read Ulysses in its entirety over the course of seven consecutive days on stage. Pic: Ste Murray

If you’re one of the many thousands of people who have tried and failed to get through James Joyce’s epic tome Ulysses, then this just might be for you.

With the acclaimed novel, first published in Paris in 1922, celebrating its centenary this year, Dublin City Council has teamed up with the Abbey Theatre to present a series of live readings from the novel between June 10 and 16.

Over seven consecutive days, actor Barry McGovern will read Ulysses in its entirety from the stage of the Peacock Theatre.

But be warned – some of the sessions will last a bum-numbing three-and-half hours, with just short breaks between chapters.

For over 20 years, Barry McGovern has read excerpts from the novel every Bloomsday on June 16.

Speaking about his upcoming performances, the actor said: “I want to read the complete book in public to celebrate the centenary of the publication of Ulysses and to show people who are afraid of the book how life-affirming and funny it is.”

Ulysses, set in a single day in Dublin, follows Leopold Bloom and Stephen Dedalus as they go about their business.

Considered by many to be Joyce’s greatest literary achievement, it has a reputation for being a difficult and sometimes inaccessible read – a claim disputed by its most ardent supporters.

Peacock audiences are invited to delve into individual chapters or immerse themselves in the entire book for next month’s production.

Tickets are €12 (€10 concession) per performance, or €40 for the full week. Bookings can be made at www.abbeytheatre.ie