Clontarf Santa parade is back with a host of reindeers

The Santa parade, organised by Cycling Without Age, is returning to Clontarf on December 18

Santa and his reindeers will be making his annual stop in north Dublin next month to parade through the streets of Clontarf.

The Cycling Without Age Clontarf parade will take place this year on Sunday, December 18, with Santa in a new sleigh supported by a host of reindeers.

The cycling parade will kick off outside the garda station at 4pm, and Santa will be joined by members of the gardaí, the Irish Coast Guard and the Dublin Fire Brigade.

A novelty fire truck will feature in the parade, as well as Rudolf in his James Bond car.

Cycling and motorcyclist groups from across Dublin will join in the Christmas parade, with Dublin Harley-Davidson, the Dublin tri-bike motorbike crew and the Cycling Without Age trishaws taking to the streets.

This year, parade organisers are calling for cargo bike users to also join in the festivities, decking out the cargo bikes in tinsel, lights and decorations.

“It’s all too exciting to take in, but be sure to be out there in your Christmas jumpers in the festive spirit with your neighbours cheering on the parade,” said the Cycling Without Age group.

“The call out this year is that we would love to be joined by all you ‘cargo bike’ folks out there, but participation is solely reliant on you decking them in Christmas lights, tinsel, and decor.

“Don’t forget to leave plenty of space on your roads for us to get through as Santa is going to be very busy and needs to get back to the North Pole to make sure that the elves are finishing off the last few toys.”