‘Children talk about the cat-killing scene in Love/Hate as an example of animal cruelty,’ says actor and DSPCA volunteer

Annette Kelly is an actor and education outreach volunteer with the DSPCA. Pic: Steve Humphreys

As an actor, Annette Kelly knows what makes for good drama on screen. The 53-year-old has even seen the value of RTÉ crime drama Love/Hate in helping educate Dublin’s children on caring for pets.

Ms Kelly, who has been rescuing injured birds and abandoned kittens since childhood, is an education outreach volunteer at the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).

As part of a team attempting to prevent animal cruelty in future generations, Ms Kelly visits schools, créches and youth groups to help children understand the importance of pet care.

Originally from Sandyford, Ms Kelly was raised mostly in Glencullen and this was where she first discovered a love for animals.

“I basically grew up in the Dublin mountains,” the mother-of-one said. “I’ve always been horse mad and from a young age, I felt animals were kinder than humans.

“As a child, I discovered people would dump kittens up the mountains. So I’d bring them home and if I found an injured bird, I’d bring it home too.

“It would drive my parents mad, but because we were blow-ins in a way, animals became so important to me.”

Ms Kelly grew up to become a voice artist and actor and even ran a talent agency in Brussels. Last year, she was nominated for best supporting actor at the Nice Film Festival for her role in the Irish film, Full Circle.

However, she never left behind her affinity for animals and has been volunteering for the DSPCA for several years.

“I really feel education outreach is so important,” she said. “It’s such a joy to talk to children about animals.

“I tell them about having a responsibility towards the animal. Owning a pet is a privilege, not a right. It’s great to be able to help children understand about caring for animals. I’m really teaching them about empathy.

“Kids are often way ahead of adults. I see a much better side of our younger generation which really fills me with hope. Some of the most positive talks I’ve given have been in the poorest areas, where kids are really concerned about animals.”

The actor utilises her performance experience during talks in schools. She finds children often recognise fictional examples of animal cruelty, which helps her highlight the issue.

As far back as 2013, Ms Kelly was finding older children were referencing the infamous cat shooting in RTÉ’s Love/Hate, as something they recognised as brutality against an animal.

At the time, RTE received 17 complaints about the episode, featuring a young Barry Keoghan, and issued a statement to say no cat had been harmed during filming.

Such dramatic scenarios help get students to ask questions, to learn there are consequences for animal cruelty and “ignorance is no excuse in the eyes of the law”.

The DSPCA is currently witnessing a high number of pet abandonments and is trying to offer pet owners alternatives, such as dog training, in a move to help pets stay in homes.

As well as people who want to give their pets away, there are others, including new parents struggling to manage when a baby comes into the home.

Those are among the people being offered training to help dogs accept their new family set up. The work Ms Kelly does in schools is also helping children realise how they can help look after their pets at home.

Ms Kelly said the charity is vital in protecting animals and feels being part of the DSPCA has also been therapeutic. When she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2004, being involved in animal welfare helped her enormously, she said.

“I am cancer free since 2006 and the DSPCA has given me resilience to cope with everything,” she said.

“Volunteering gives me joy, purpose and perspective, something to think about besides my own worries.

“When I started volunteering I went on callouts with inspectors. I have the utmost respect for them. They never know what will happen.

“I went with a female inspector to pick a yearling (a year-old) horse,” she said. “It was chaos. There were 27 Jack Russell Terriers there and this poor, unfortunate yearling, who was kicked and dragged around.”

The inspector handled the situation professionally and calmly and got the horse to safety.

Ms Kelly’s rescue dog, Mandy, is also an education dog and she brings her pet along to schools to meet children. She also has Kai, a rescue cat.

Animals have been a constant in her life and she’s hopeful of shaping the views of the next generation, so that in years to come, the DSPCA won’t be flooded with abandonments or calls about animal cruelty.

“If I can help teach children from a young age, there’s a great chance of them growing up to be respectful and care for animals,” she said.

“By educating children on animal care, from junior school age, I really feel I can make a big difference.”

If you’d like to make a donation to the DSPCA, or become an education volunteer assisting with camps, school talks and tours, visit www.dspca.ie