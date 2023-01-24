Can we fix it? Skip the landfill and head to Dublin’s Repair Café

Marie Kondo-ing your house this January doesn’t have to mean heading for the landfill with a carload of clutter.

Dubliners are being encouraged to head to the Repair Café in Kylemore next Saturday where all the broken bits and bobs you have piled up can get a new lease on life.

The free event falls on the fourteenth anniversary of Tog Hacker Space, a grassroots community where makers and creators work together to craft, build and perfect everything from clothes to electrical equipment.

“This is the fourth of these events we’ve organised since the pandemic. Last time we had over 80 items repaired,” said Tog co-founder, Jeffrey Roe.

“People can get their items fixed in an atmosphere where they are engaging with the repair and also learning how to do it themselves next time if they need to.”

Jeffrey Roe works on fixing some toys at the Repair Café

Jeffrey Roe works on fixing some toys at the Repair Café

The items brought to the Repair Café range from a loose button on someone’s most comfortable cardigan, to getting the handle of a frying pan welded back on.

Everything from children's toys, kettles and heaters can be put back together, and if they can’t fix it, they point their visitors in the right direction.

“The stories you hear are incredible. These are usually things people have kept for years but knew it could have a little more life in them,” Mr Roe said.

“They’re also concerned about the environment and don’t want to throw something out that they know they can use.”

Sometimes, the members of Tog use their experience from years of working with hardware and fabric to help people with their unique items.

“Last time, we had a lady come in who worked in the trades her whole life. She’s very fond of physical labour and tries to do everything herself,” Mr Roe said.

“But one day she broke her lawnmower and part of that independence had been taken away from her,.

“She could no longer take care of the garden she had worked her whole life to perfect.

“We fixed that lawnmower and watching her go back home with this simple thing is why we keep organising these events.

“At the last Repair Café, a lady brought in her 21st birthday present. She’s not 21 anymore but the gift was a glass ornament her grandmother had given her.

“Fixing something like that feels like you’re putting memories back together,” he added.

Louise Nolan helps fix an old lamp with Maeve Foreman

Louise Nolan helps fix an old lamp with Maeve Foreman

The members and volunteers at Tog work on their personal passion projects or collaborate with others on peer-to-peer learning and sharing skills.

They offer public access of an endless list of machinery, including 3D printers, sewing machines, soldering irons, brewing equipment, and photography equipment for members and the general public.

“I set up Tog back in university when I was frustrated over the lack of opportunity to engage in physical and practical projects,” said Mr Roe.

“We started off as a small space. But over time we’ve attracted a lot of people who didn’t want to work on their kitchen table or garden sheds.

“This is a place where you can also meet people and share ideas.”

The Repair Café will run from 11am-4pm this Saturday, January 28, at TOG, Unit 1B Motor City, Kylemore Road, Dublin 12