Boyband circus rolls into town – what’s on in Dublin this week

From a world-renowned circus act to an evening in the company of boyband royalty – check out our top picks over the coming days in Dublin.

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo, 3Arena

Corteo – which means ‘cortège’ in Italian – is the latest Cirque du Soleil show and involves a clown who imagines his own carnival-esque funeral with angels watching over him. Sounds like another day at the office for the internationally renowned circus company who bring their latest brand of eye-popping, acrobatic shenanigans to Dublin’s docklands. Prepare to be amazed.

Daily until Sunday, July 10. Show times vary. Tickets from €45.20. For booking info and more, visit https://3arena.ie/

Untold Ukraine: Ukrainian Film Festival, IFI

Untold Ukraine is a Dublin-based “collaborative art event series showcasing contemporary Ukrainian culture”. A highlight of this project is the Ukrainian Film Festival at the IFI in Temple Bar, which gives movie lovers a chance to feast their eyes on the very best in modern Ukrainian cinema. Highlights include Ostap Kostyuk’s 2015 documentary The Living Fire, and Valentyn Vasyanovych’s newest drama, Reflection. Proceeds will go to Nova Ukraine, a non-profit organisation providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

Until Wednesday, July 27. For a full programme of screenings visit https://ifi.ie/

Westlife, Aviva Stadium

It’s been a while since Ireland’s favourite boyband had a proper smash hit. Still, with more than 55 million record sales in the bag, Shane, Mark, Nicky and Kian continue to fill stadiums with ease. The ‘Wild Dreams’ tour features all the hits, and some promising support, too. Local R&B queen Soulé is on the bill, and we’re excited for the return of pop’s catchiest female trio, the mighty Sugababes.

Friday, July 8 & Saturday, July 9. Gates: 6pm. Tickets from €69.50. For more info visit https://mcd.ie/

Translations, Abbey Theatre

Set in 19th century Donegal, Brian Friel’s game-changing masterpiece is as much a conversation starter now as it was when it premiered in 1980. A complex and compelling examination of our native tongue and “the fractious relationship between people and nations”, this critically acclaimed new production is directed by Caitríona McLaughlin and stars Leonard Buckley, Ruby Campbell, Zara Devlin, Marty Rea and Suzie Seweify.

Until Saturday, August 13. Times: Monday – Saturday, 7.30pm / Saturday matinee, 2pm. Tickets: €15 – €45. For more info visit https://www.abbeytheatre.ie/

The Battle of Kildare Place, Bewley’s Café Theatre

Outdoor walkabout theatre is back at Bewley’s. First up, this delightful comedy about estranged sisters who meet to discuss a memorial for their dad, “a celebrated campaigner against the destruction of Georgian Dublin”. Long story short, these furious siblings end up tearing the heads off one another. Yep, there is a lot going on under the surface in Emma Gilleece and Michael James Ford’s wise and witty two-hander. Darina Gallagher and Sinead Murphy co-star.

Until Saturday, July 16. Days and times: Wednesday – Saturday, 1pm & 3pm. Tickets: €15. Meeting Point: Outside the Shelbourne Hotel. For more info visit https://www.bewleyscafetheatre.com/