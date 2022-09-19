Best things to do in Dublin on Culture Night

Minister Catherine Martin at the Sugar Club, Dublin, for the official launch of Culture Night. Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Culture Night is back and “pushing boundaries” for 2022, according to Minister Catherine Martin.

Returning with a packed schedule of free events this Friday, September 23, a number of arts and cultural venues will open later than usual on the night.

“I am looking forward to enjoying some of what our city has to offer this year and getting to experience something different,” Ms Martin, Minister for Tourism, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said at the official launch.

“Thank you to all the artists and venues involved in what promises to be another great year.”

Lots of events are already booked out, but there are still plenty of alternatives for people of all ages to enjoy. These are our top picks.

NOISE Music in The Big Picture, Talbot House

A live performance by a group of young women aged 14-18, NOISE Music in The Big Picture, is the result of a summer spent writing and recording with a team of female DJs, producers, song writers and performers. Dublin-based Mexican street artist KinMx will unveil a mural created in response to the project. (From 5-7pm at Talbot House, Tallaght. Booking is required)

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

Travel through 20 interactive galleries in this family-friendly journey at the Irish Emigration Museum on Custom House Quay. It tells the story of how a small island made a big impact on the world through music, literature, sport, politics, fashion, science and more. (Event runs between 5pm and 9pm. Booking is required)

Deadly Dublin! with Alan Nolan, Blanchardstown Library

Children aged 7-12 are invited to join Alan Nolan on a trip around Dublin’s lost landmarks and myths. In a session inspired by his new children's historical novel, participants will learn to illustrate Dracula and friends. (From 5.30-6.30pm at Blanchardstown Library. No booking is required)

Shorts for Middle Ones, Pavilion Theatre

An annual collection of animated short films for those aged 8 and up, the Pavilion Theatre presents stories from Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, France and beyond as characters go on cute, madcap and sometimes serious journeys. (From 4-5pm at the Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire. Booking is required)

Expand Close Minister Catherine Martin with Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly and Circus Factory performer Sophia Bikova at the official launch of Culture Night / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister Catherine Martin with Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly and Circus Factory performer Sophia Bikova at the official launch of Culture Night

The Grand Social

The Liffey Street venue presents a night with some of Ireland’s top comedians. Join Keego, Sinead Walsh, Kevin Larney, Ben Verth, Jess Collins, Betsy Speer, Jason Brennan and friends for some stand-up with plenty of surprises. The show is followed by a club night for attendees to take to the dancefloor. (Over-18s only. From 5pm at The Grand Social, Liffey Street Lower. Booking is required)

Storytime Before Bed with Sarah Sparkles, Malahide Library

Malahide Library presents a special evening with children’s entertainer Sarah Sparkles. Children under 10 are invited to help create a relaxing bedtime story and perform some magic with puppets, songs and spells ready to cast for some sweet dreams. (From 6-7pm, Malahide Library. No booking is required)

The Solely Blues Club, Arthur’s

Enjoy an evening of blues at Arthur’s on Thomas Street, with live performances of the songs of Big Bill Broonzy, Skip James, Big Mama Thornton and more. Slidin’ PK is your host for the night. (Over-18s only. From 9pm-11pm at Arthur’s, Thomas Street, Dublin 8. No booking is required)

Sorcha Richardson, Hen’s Teeth

Dublin singer/songwriter Sorcha Richardson launches her highly anticipated second album ‘Smiling Like an Idiot’ at Hen’s Teeth in Dublin 8. One to watch in Irish music, Sorcha will be joined at the launch party by friends and DJs. (Over-18s only. From 7.30-11pm at Hen’s Teeth, Blackpitts, Dublin 8. No booking is required)

The Four Courts

The Four Courts will open its doors to the public this Culture Night to enjoy a musical performance by Castle String Quartet, tour the iconic building and attend a screening of Witness for the Prosecution in the stunning setting of the Supreme Court. (Event runs from 5.30-9pm at The Four Courts. Booking is required for the tours and movie screening. Musical performance is open to the public with no booking required)

The Walkeleles Pop-Up Performance, Capel Street

The Walkeleles, a ukelele band from Walkinstown, are staging a sing-along on Capel Street in Dublin city centre. Stop by to hear some hits while on your way through the city this Culture Night. (From 7.30-8.30pm on Capel Street. No booking is required)

For more details and booking information on these and other events, visit culturenightdublin.ie