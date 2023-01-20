Banshees of Inisherin star brings an honest story about sex and childhood to the stage

Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell on set of The Banshees of Inisherin. Pic: Jonathan Hession, courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Danti Dan deals with young people in the 1970s figuring out sex and puberty

A cast member of the hit film The Banshees of Inisherin has said the reward was “being in the room” alongside Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell.

Actor Aaron Monaghan played Declan, a student of Brendan Gleeson’s character Colm, in Martin McDonagh’s acclaimed movie.

While the accolades for the film have been “wonderful”, he said the real bonus was watching Farrell and Gleeson as they worked.

“It was a real privilege to watch Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in their element. Although they are such superstars, they didn’t just rest on their laurels, they really put themselves in the wringer,” Aaron said.

“They have so much talent, I’m sure they could do this stuff with their eyes closed but they really worked on each scene and agonised over how to do everything right.

“It’s wonderful to see the recognition the film is getting. For me, the reward was being in the room.”

After working with Martin McDonagh a number of times on stage plays, Aaron got the call to audition for the role of Declan in Banshees.

He recalls his first reaction to seeing the elaborately built sets in Achill Island where the town pub and the houses featured in the film can be seen.

“When Martin asked me to screen test for the role, I thought it was a beautiful scene and it made me laugh,” he said.

“He sent me a lovely message after saying he really liked my screen test and that it reminded him of a line he had cut from the original screenplay. When he saw my take, he reinserted that line.”

Originally from Cavan, Aaron trained as an actor at Trinity College. After years of stage work, he co-founded Livin’ Dred theatre 18 years ago, and they are bringing Gina Moxley’s play, Danti Dan, to stages around the country.

The play, which won the Stewart Parker prize, is set in 1970 and begins in a small village in Cork. It follows five teenagers left to their own devices experiencing puberty and sex.

“The play deals with sex very frankly. Some of the scenes can be quite shocking for the audience since these are young characters,” he said.

“At a time when the Catholic church had a stranglehold on the country, they’re exploring what sex is. It’s funny with some tragic undertones.”

The main character is Dan, a 14-year-old boy with an intellectual disability who is happy just to watch cars go by. His story speaks about mental health and abuse.

“The older audiences recognise this innocence we used to have. You can see the contrast among our actors, who are all in their twenties, and have never seen what the country was like back then,” said Aaron.

“I made the young actors research what it was like to be an Irish teenager in the seventies. They were quite angry about what they learned.

“That’s the point of the play – it talks about how far we have come as a country in 50 years,” he added.

The play also pays attention to the new fears when it comes to the world in which children are growing up.

“Kids today have the answer to everything. They can pick up their phones and have access to porn or anything else. You wonder if that’s equally dangerous,” he said.

“This story also deals with our attitude of ‘don’t talk about it’ and the idea that children should be seen and not heard.

“If there’s a young girl who gets pregnant, she must be sent away or dealt with. Tune into the radio every day and you’ll see that we’re still dealing with the consequences of that,” he added.

Currently, Aaron and his company are gearing up for a busy year. He wrapped up filming for a TV show and is beginning production on another. Livin’ Dred is also developing a new play for the second half of the year.

Danti Dan comes to the Pavilion Theatre in Dún Laoghaire on February 2 and 3.