Arthur Gourounlian ‘at war’ with husband Brian Dowling for title of Most Stylish Man

Nominees for this year’s Platinum VIP Style Awards represent bravery, confidence, happiness and sustainability

Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian is “at war” with husband Brian Dowling after both were nominated in the same category for this year’s Platinum VIP Style Awards

The nominees, announced earlier today, represent a number of things including bravery, confidence, happiness, and sustainability.

Among the stylish celebrities making the list are Amy Huberman, Una Healy, Greg O’Shea, Imelda May, Dami Hope and Daithí O’Shea. Arthur and husband Brian are both nominated for Most Stylish Man.

“I feel amazing, and my husband is nominated too, the war. Sorry for my language, but back off b*tch, it’s my time to shine,” Arthur said.

“It’s good to be nominated, it’s like somebody saw me. I’ve only been in Ireland for three years and it feels amazing to be nominated, it’s the best feeling ever.

“I love Brian, but now it’s a war. Who’s going to win this? It really doesn’t matter if you win or not, I’d love to win but it is what it is.”

Arthur and Brian became parents for the first-time last year, and they’re having a great time using their fashion expertise on baby Blake.

“Blake is going to take over papa and daddy soon. We love fashion, and we love transferring that to Blake,” he said.

“We love dressing her up, people tell us to enjoy it while it lasts because by the time she’s a certain age, she’ll have her own personality.”

Arthur isn’t the only person from Dancing with the Stars nominated for the award, with presenter James Patrice also hoping he can scoop first place.

“I’m delighted to be nominated, it’s such an honour. There are some great gentlemen in my category, I’ll have to murder them all, so if I don’t win, I’ll win by default,” he said.

“I’m sequins 365 days a year between Panto and Dancing with the Stars, sequins are not just for Christmas. You have to bring the glitz.

“As someone who was bullied in school for years, now I don’t give a sh**e. The key is that if you feel good wearing or doing something, do it, don’t mind what anyone else says.

“I get trolls, I get people commenting on photos and videos of me, especially during DWTS. But I felt great in that suit, I felt amazing and that’s all that matters.

“If anyone else has an opinion on what you’re wearing they need to check themselves,” he added.

TV personality James Kavanagh is another nominated for Most Stylish Man and said he is not afraid of standing out.

“My style is so mood dependent. I will put on a gown going to Tesco and on a night out I might wear tracksuit pants and a t-shirt,” he said.

“Irish guys get a bit of hammering for their style. I think everyone is getting a bit braver. It’s been really elevated over the past 10 years, that’s due to shows, TikTok, Instagram.”

James recently had his beloved yellow Prada coat stolen, but is still hoping it’ll find its way back home.

“My Prada coat was worth €3,000. The coat was stolen from the back of my chair at an event I was hosting. I was devastated, I saved up to get it,” he said.

“I don’t normally splurge on items like that but when I saw the coat my heart stopped, I needed it in my life. I was devastated, but the search continues.”

James Kavanagh wearing his €3,000 Prada coat which was stolen recently

The Sustainable Style Award is getting more and more attention each year as people become interested in the slow fashion movement.

Louise McSharry, who is no stranger to the award, said: “I’m very lucky that I’ve been nominated in this category a number of times now. I’ve had sustainability in my mind the whole time I shop.

“It’s about doing your best, not everyone can live sustainably 100pc of the time, but if you’re making an effort and doing your best.

“Plus size people don’t have as many options when it comes to shopping. Second-hand or vintage clothing don’t really have our sizes.

“We have extra challenges and it’s important to show you can make changes. That doesn’t mean spending loads of money, but still, you can make smart choices.

“Women like me really struggle to access good clothes. When I see someone in a similar body to me wearing something nice, I ask them about their outfit,” she added.

Climate change expert Fionnuala Moran is another sustainable fashionista in the same category.

“It’s a very surreal full circle moment for me. I used to report at the red-carpet event pre pandemic and now to be here as a nominee, I’m having a bit of an out of body experience but it’s absolutely glorious,” she said.

“The magic of the vintage and second-hand stuff, you tend to get really unique pieces. None of us should box ourselves into not wearing something. Whatever makes you happy, that’s what you should wear.

“For me it’s the same colour head to toe, colour blocking, anything fun, loud pieces. Our wardrobes should make us happy. Fitting in isn’t my vibe.

“People realising how much sustainability makes sense is really exciting for me. We all had this idea when we first heard of sustainable fashion that you were either going to wear a coffee bean sack or a €500 organic cotton shirt.

“The most sustainable thing is what we already have in our wardrobes. It’s way cheaper to buy in charity shops, on Depop, Etsy or Thriftify. It can be better quality too.”

Panto queen and former Miss Ireland, Pamela Uba, is nominated in the Most Stylish Online Influencer category, and has the perfect tip for anyone wanting to feel comfortable in high heels.

“When it comes to style, it’s about my outfits and what works for me. I ask myself do I look and feel good? Your clothes should never wear you, you should wear your clothes,” she said.

“One thing people might notice about me is that I wear pointed toe heels. I think that’s the key for me, I can’t deal with strap heels, they’re so uncomfortable. But once you find your comfort, keep going.

“I didn’t know I was nominated until I got here. It’s incredible and such an honour that people like my style,” she added.