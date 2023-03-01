Rib-tickling stand-up, classic theatre and exciting new Irish music. These are our top picks for the week ahead…

Stand-Up at the Sugar Club

The Comedy Cellar team is on the move, setting up shop at the Sugar Club on Leeson Street for what should be an unforgettable night of first-rate stand-up. Some of our finest jokesters are on the bill, including club co-founder Kevin Gildea, Fiona Frawley, Martin Angolo and renowned social media sketch-maker Killian Sundermann. The always delightful Sharon Mannion is MC for the evening.

Thursday, March 2. Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets: €15. For more info visit https://thesugarclub.com/

Tartuffe, Abbey Theatre

What would Molière’s slippery imposter look like if he’d lived in modern Ireland? Frank McGuinness answers the question with this contemporary retelling of a theatrical classic. A frightful fraudster worms his way into a family’s home and heart – but how long can he keep up the charade? Featuring a fabulous cast, flamboyant costumes and a fizzy pop soundtrack – the perfect set-up for a timeless stage comedy. Caitríona McLaughlin directs.

Friday, March 3 – Saturday, April 8. Times: Monday – Saturday, 7.30pm (Saturday matinees, 2pm). Tickets: €13 – €45. For more info visit www.abbeytheatre.ie

Carron, The Sound House

Expand Close Talented sisters Mella and Méabh Carron. Pic: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Talented sisters Mella and Méabh Carron. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Sisters Méabh and Mella Carron mark the release of their new single, Right Time, with a warmly anticipated show at the Eden Quay venue. Formed during a period of illness, the band initially served as something of a “healing project” for the talented siblings. Accompanied by guitarist, violinist and co-writer, Darragh McGrath, the future looks bright for this compelling Celtic folk-pop combo. Don’t miss them.

Friday, March 3. Doors: 8pm. Tickets: €13. For more info visit https://thesoundhouse.ie/

Pauric O’Meara, Whelan’s

Are we looking at the next Dermot Kennedy? Maybe. The Tipperary native and former Voice of Ireland contestant has been turning heads since the release of his well-received EP, Looking Forward to Hindsight. With a new collection of tunes on the way, it’s perfect timing for a headline spot at everyone’s favourite Wexford Street haunt. Fingers crossed he remembers to include his famous acoustic cover of Mark McCabe’s Maniac 2000.

Saturday, March 4. Doors: 8pm. Tickets: €13.55. For more info visit www.whelanslive.com

A Very Irish Killing, Smock Alley Theatre

From the mind of local playwright Derek Murphy comes this promising black comedy about a couple of scheming sisters, June and April O’Brien, whose Christmas holiday in 1970s Dublin is about to take a decidedly dark turn. Presented by Ballyfermot’s community-based Basement Productions company, A Very Irish Killing is directed by Billy Mangan and stars Tina Browne, Rob Harrington, Niamh Sweeney and Liam Wilson-Smyth.

Until Saturday, March 4. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €14 / €16. For more info visit https://smockalley.com/

Nell Mescal, Academy Green Room

We’ll try not to mention the Oscar-nominated brother as Nell Mescal is a tremendous talent in her own right. The Maynooth singer songwriter made her Late Late Show debut in January, delivering a sensational performance of her new single, Homesick. Is 2023 the year of Mescal? It certainly looks that way, and Nell is fast becoming one of the most talked-about pop merchants in the country.

Sunday, March 5. Doors: 7pm. Over-14s show. Tickets: €17.35. For more info visit https://mcd.ie/