Animated short film Bardo screened at prestigious Tribeca Film Festival

Animated short Bardo was screened as part of the Tribeca Film Festival

A film produced by a Dublin-based animation studio has been screened as part of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The animated short, called Bardo, is the debut work of Irish filmmakers Aisling Conroy (38) and Claire Lennon (33).

They described their inclusion in the festival programme this week as “an incredible honour”.

The Tribeca Film Festival, founded by legendary actor Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2002 to help revitalise Lower Manhattan following 9/11, is attended by up to 150,000 people every year.

Bardo, co-funded by Screen Ireland and RTÉ under the Frameworks scheme, was produced by the award-winning And Maps And Plans studio, which specialises in 2D, hand-drawn animation, aimed primarily at young adults and older audiences.

It tells the story of a young woman living in Dublin who has a non-stop, partying lifestyle before reconnecting with home and finding a more sustainable way of living through her grandmother.

Aisling Conroy, who wrote and directed the film, said it was a great privilege to be included in such an important film festival.

“Bardo has been a real labour of love for all of us involved in the production, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to help bring my vision for it alive,” she said.

Producer Claire Lennon added: ‘’The world’s best filmmakers have had their films shown at the Tribeca Film Festival over the years and it’s a true honour to have Bardo join that list.

“Everyone involved in the production has worked so hard on it and it’s a thrill to see it rewarded and respected by the international film community.’’

She added while they weren’t able to travel to New York for the festival due to work commitments, it would be great if Robert De Niro gets to see Bardo.

“I hope he likes it so much that he’ll want to voice our next film,” she said.

Bardo won Joint Best Irish Short Film at the 2021 Dublin Film Festival and took the Best Debut Irish Animation prize at the Galway Film Fleadh last year.