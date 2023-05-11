Africa Day 2023: ‘Being African/Irish wasn’t always seen as a celebratory thing’

Africa Day will take place on Sunday, May 21 at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Excitement is growing ahead of Africa Day in Dublin, with almost 40 performers, artists and organisations set to take part.

The special celebration of African cultures will take place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Sunday, May 21, from 11am to 6pm.

Artist Tobi Balogun said: “Africa Day is a coming together of the vibrant, diverse cultures from the African continent present in Ireland.

“Growing up in Ireland, being African/Irish wasn’t always seen as a celebratory thing.

“So, over the years it’s been incredible to see communities be able to come together, share their culture and their uniqueness with each other as well as the larger Irish community.

“It’s a great celebration of the valuable, positive impact these cultures have had on Ireland. Creatively, through music, fashion, dance and within communities also.

“I will be in attendance as I have been in previous years and am looking forward to the performances, the food, the vibrant clothing.”

On the mainstage, headline acts include Galway-born artist and one of the most exciting names in the Irish hip-hop and rap scene, Celaviedmai.

“I'm so proud to be Irish but to have heritage somewhere so beautiful like Ivory Coast is extra special,” Celaviedmai said.

“Africa Day is a way to mark the place where our families and heritage originate and show appreciation and love to our ancestors.

“Not only will this day allow us to showcase our work, talent and art, it will unify us.

“This is a celebration that will allow us to move in strength, unity, love and joy and I’m so grateful to be a part of something so special.”

Other acts on the main stage include the Discovery Choir, Rhythm Africana, Kiruu, SBEZ, Troy Okay and Monte DJ.

There will be 40 performers, artists and organisations set to take part in a special celebration of African cultures.

Inside the historical courtyard of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in the dance and spoken word area, Tobi Balogun, No Whahala Crew, the Zoryanna, Iggy Kelly, the Congolese Community in Ireland, and more will take to the stage.

The event will also see over 20 organisations take part in a “cultural village” to showcase art and culture from across Africa.

China Soribe and Liswa McDonald, co-owners of fashion retail site Umoja Linn, said: “As Africans in the diaspora, we are proud to take part in the annual celebrations of Africa Day.

“For us, Africa Day is an opportunity to intentionally celebrate African diversity and success.

“Africa is endowed with diverse cultural heritage and with that comes the beautiful prints and styles which us at Umoja linn celebrate proudly.”

The full event line-up includes:

Live music showcasing artists with links to Africa.

A cultural village providing local groups with an opportunity to highlight their culture, art, industry and craft.

Food vendors.

Children’s entertainment.

Africa Day at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham is organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs in partnership with Dublin City Council.

In addition to the Kilmainham event, the Department of Foreign Affairs is funding 30 Local Authorities to host a wide range of cultural, artistic, and family-friendly events celebrating Africa Day.

These will include contemporary African/Irish culture, as well as family fun days, fashion, art, film, music, dance, and food events, which will take place in towns and cities across the country.