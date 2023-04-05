Actor Stanley Tucci to attend International Literature Festival Dublin next month

Lord Mayor Catherine Conroy, author Derek Landy and poet Nithy Kasa join Isolde Lynch (8) and Jack Flynn (5) at the launch of this year's International Literature Festival Dublin

American actor Stanley Tucci is to attend this year’s International Literature Festival Dublin next month.

The Devil Wears Prada and Inside Man star will be among the many talented writers to appear at the festival from May 19 to 28.

Now in its 26th year, the festival is returning to its Literary Village home in Merrion Square Park with over 180 events, including over 36 alone for families.

There’ll be a diverse mix of authors, speakers, creatives, and performers from over 28 countries, including Tucci and Schitt’s Creek screenwriter, Monica Heisey.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy said: “International Literature Festival Dublin is always one of the highlights of the year and once again I’m looking forward to welcoming some of the world’s best authors, homegrown and from further afield, to the festival.

“It’s great to see the Literary Village return to Merrion Square, watched over by one of our best loved authors, Oscar Wilde.

“With a programme of over 170 events, I encourage everyone to come out and celebrate the power of words with other literature fans in the heart of Dublin.”

Tucci is set to discuss his book Taste, while Heisey will chat about her debut novel Really Good, Actually.

Other speakers include Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse, who will discuss her powerful debut novel, All Your Children, Scattered, which deals with the aftermath of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

Irish and Irish-based literary talent attending the festival includes hip-hop star Strange Boy, Niamh Mulvey and Joseph O’Connor.

Roddy Doyle will chat to 12-year-old Ukrainian Yeva Skalietska about her incredible diary detailing twelve days in Ukraine that changed European history.

You can also join crime fiction writers, Catherine Ryan Howard, Claire Allan, and Jane Casey, who will come together to discuss the sinister side of stardom, suburbia, and the search for lost things.

A key strand to the festival is the children and family programme. Aoife Dooley will discuss part two of her hugely popular graphic novel, Frankie’s World, while illustrator Ashwin Chacko will showcase his debut picture book, Wild City.