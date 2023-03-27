7 of the best pizzas in Dublin for under €15
If you’re looking for some classic, mouth-watering pizza, you don’t have to fly to Italy or New York – Dublin has lots of authentic experiences right on your doorstep.
With a lot of thought – and tasting, of course – we came up with a list of seven of the best pizzas in the capital for under €15.
DiFontaines, Temple Bar
From €5.50, you can get what could be easily classified as the best pizza slice in Dublin. After living in New York for many years, owners of DiFontaine’s Pizzeria opened in Crown Alley, Temple Bar in 2002, and then Parliament Street in 2011. They make their own dough on site fresh every day and have a variety of pizza dishes on the menu.
Sano, Temple Bar
The staff at Sano make authentic Neapolitan pizza using the finest traditional ingredients sourced from Italy. The handmade pizza dough is carefully stored for 48 hours before the Pizzaiolo bakes them in an intense 450-degree heat to create a light, delicious crust. With a variety of delicious whole pizza prices starting from €9.90, you’d be silly not to give the Temple Bar restaurant a try.
Little Richards, Skerries
Again, from €9.90, you can take yourself to Skerries and head to Little Richards for some divine Italian cuisine. They use a traditional wood-fired pizza oven, handmade in Italy and shipped to Skerries, to get the perfect crust, a slightly smoky aroma and crispier toppings that taste great.
Bambino, Stephen’s Street
With a slice starting from €4.50, the pizzeria on Stephen’s Street provides pizza that won’t break the bank. The owners have been obsessed with slice shops since they first visited New York City where they saw huge slices, handed over in seconds.
The Back Page, Phibsboro
If you fancy a sit down with a pint and a match in the background, this Phibsboro pub can give you both, with pizza of course. The 12’’ dishes, named after iconic Irish sports stars, start from €13, so head down if you fancy a Katie Taylor, Aidan O’Shea, or vegan Stephen Kenny.
Frank Ryan’s, Smithfield
From just a tenner, you can visit Frank Ryan’s, a cosy local bar on Queen Street in the centre of Dublin, where they believe in giving a friendly welcome, a great pint of Guinness and pizza. Ryan’s regularly have live blues, rock, and the odd trad session that you can nod your head to whilst eating a delicious cheesy pizza.
Stone Pizza, Stoneybatter
Bringing the taste of Italy to Dublin 7, Stone is supplying one of the best pizzas in the city from just €12. Or if you fancy spending a bit more for your favourites, you can order the Napoletana, Capricciosa or Bufala, or there are plenty of other options available on the menu.