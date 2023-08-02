7 family-friendly events on in Dublin this August Bank Holiday weekend

Kyle, Rian and Dan Gibney at the launch of Summer in Dublin, a series of family fun days taking place every Sunday until August 13

It’s the last Bank Holiday weekend before the children go back to school, so why not make it one to remember? There are plenty of options to add a bit of excitement to a day out in Dublin.

Here is a selection of seven fun things to do this long weekend.

Outdoor Movie Screening

A Family Funday is taking place on Capel Street this Sunday, August 6. There’ll be a free tie dye workshop, giant board games, costumed characters, face- painting, arts and crafts and local business stalls.

There will also be two outdoor movies on show. First up is the classic Toy Story at 1pm, followed by The Little Rascals at 3pm.

Opera in the Open

This much-loved annual event takes place every lunchtime on the first four Thursdays of the month at the Dublin City Council Civic Office Amphitheatre, Wood Quay, Dublin 8. Each performance is undertaken in an abridged format, narrated in English and lasts from 1 to 2pm.

Catch some opera during lunchtime in Dublin city centre

The opening performance on Thursday, August 3, will be Puccini’s classic La Bohème, featuring Liberties’ local Sandra Oman as Mimi together with Deirdre Masterson (Musetta), Richard Shaffrey (Rodolfo), Simon Morgan (Marcello) and David Scott (Schaunard/Colline)

Kidsyard Family Rave at The Bernard Shaw

Kidsyard Rave is a family experience where parents can have just as much fun as their kids. It will include glow stick crafts, face painting and bubbles with parachute games on the dancefloor.

Adult tickets are €10, and kids’ tickets are €5. The event will run this Sunday, August 6 at 12 noon at The Bernard Shaw in Phibsboro.

Rush Harbour Festival

This August bank holiday weekend sees the return of the spectacular Rush Harbour Festival and Air Show. The Airshow will take place on the North Beach on Monday at 3pm. It’ll feature the Irish Air Corps and Garda Air Support Unit among many others.

This August bank holiday weekend sees the return of the spectacular Rush Harbour Festival and Air Show

The weekend will also feature a number of fun activities, with workouts, a craft fair, art exhibitions, cookery demonstration and an 80s disco. There’ll also be a funfair with teacups, a carousel, giant slide, bungee trampoline and much more. A sensory kid’s hour will operate at the funfair from 10am until 11am on Sunday.

Farmleigh Family Fun Day

This Sunday, August 6, kids can head to the Phoenix Park to hear author Erika McGann read from her latest book and let illustrator Clive McFarland show you how to draw some of the characters. They can also take to the mat and throw some yoga shapes with The Aquatic Yogi Paul Donnelly, with rest breaks to enjoy readings from author and storyteller Oein DeBhairduin’s latest book.

There’ll be plenty of activities at Farmleigh, including a family scavenger hunt and a children's book swap stand

Then they can explore the surroundings of Farmleigh House with wildlife artist and author Aga Grandowicz where there’ll be a scavenger hunt and workshop. Young ones can try their hand at several musical instruments at the Music Generation Dublin City workshop too.

Dún Laoghaire Family Funfair

The iconic Ferris wheel from Grease the movie is at Dún Laoghaire funfair, open from 12pm to 7pm this weekend. Other rides include a carousel, swings, teacups, the dragon roller coaster and many more.

Organisers added: “What’s more, our vintage Treat Tram will be on site all day, fully stocked with candy floss, crepes, slush puppies, and all your favourite goodies. We urge all families to purchase your tokens for rides in advance through our website at a much-discounted price.”

Pop-up Kilo Store

For older children, you could bring them to shop over thousands of vintage and preloved gems and pay by weight for €35 per Kilo. You can buy as much or as little as you want, so let your imagination run wild.

You can pick and mix as you like at the Morrison Hotel on Sunday, August 6, from 10am to 4pm. You never know what you will find.