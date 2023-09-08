5 things you need to see at Dublin Fringe Fest this month

Dopa-Mean Girl, a bi-lingual show performed in English and Irish, is one of almost 80 events in this year's Dublin Fringe Festival

The annual Dublin Fringe Festival returns on September 9, featuring fresh Irish talent. It’s a platform for new and emerging artists to showcase their work, push boundaries and strengthen their skills.

For audiences, it’s all about discovery. The festival plays a vital role in Dublin’s cultural life, extending the possibilities of what art can be and where it happens.

In total, there will be 79 events from September 9 until 24, with more than 560 artists participating across 32 venues in the capital.

You can watch comedian Jason Byrne perform a play for the first time, or catch fellow comics like Eddie Mullarkey and Hugh Carr take to the Craic Den stage as gaeilge.

We’ve picked out five of the more unusual events taking place this month.

Dopa-Mean Girl

The musical comedy Dopa-Mean Girl will have its debut this September at Smock Alley Theatre.

Louisa is a bi-lingual writer and performer (Irish and English) based in Dublin. In 2022, she received an adult diagnosis of ADHD. She wrote a one-woman show, Dopa-Mean Girl, about the experience.

The show is in English and as Gaeilge and is infused with catchy songs.

The description reads: “The experiences of neurodiverse women are under-represented, often due to a lack of diagnosis. Waiting lists for diagnosis in Ireland average between 2 and 3 years.

“Women are often misdiagnosed with anxiety, and many are self-diagnosing after identifying with experiences shared on social media. The conversation is just beginning in Ireland.

“The use of Irish in the show is not to alienate anyone without it. The script can be followed without knowing the language; however, those who speak it will get extra depth and detail.”

Dopa-Mean Girl runs from September 11-16 at The Black Box in Smock Alley, Temple Bar, Dublin 1

In Heat

In Heat deals with topics such as toxic relationships, fertility and coercive control

Philomena Productions will perform their first ever play, In Heat, at The New Theatre, Temple Bar, from September 13-16 at 8.30pm.

In Heat is described as “unsettling as it is funny”, and deals with topics such as toxic relationships, fertility, coercive control and gender roles.

The description reads: “After many conversations about various crises faced by young people in Ireland today, we were mobilised to tell a story that would portray the chaos of being a 20-something in this rapidly changing country.

“It tells the story of a couple in their twenties as they find out they are pregnant, for the second time.

“Set against the backdrop of contemporary Dublin, Conor and Helen have to navigate their turbulent relationship to a place of safety while the pressure of caring for something other than themselves slowly simmers.

“It is a story that most people will be able to see some part of themselves in, for better or worse.”

Just A Minute

Just a Minute explores queer relationships and how distraction through work is a frequently used coping mechanism to deal with mental health.

This one-man theatrical comedy promises to bring audiences on a hilarious journey through the warped mind of an overworked Intern.

The description reads: “Think Late-Late-Toy-Show horologist icon all grown up. Odd, captivating and laugh-out-loud, Just A Minute is a concise 45-minute comedy that is as poignant as it is entertaining.

“Alienated, delusional, and with a monumental crush on the straight boy in the office, our intern is the ultimate corporate flop.

“If you’re a recovering workaholic, a Colin the Caterpillar fanatic, or simply looking for a laugh - this is the show for you.”

Writer and performer, Conor Murray studied Drama and Sociology at Trinity, which saw him graduate just before the pandemic hit.

His first job after college was as a community swabber where he saved for drama school and did auditions online.

The show will take place in Bewley’s Cafe Theatre from September 14-17.

You’re Needy (sounds frustrating)

Grace Morgan is the director behind You’re Needy (sounds frustrating)

This one actor and one audience member show is set to take place in an AirBnB bathroom in Donnybrook.

The play is based on living with your parents and surviving off instant noodles and aims to capture the personal experience of many Dubliners today.

It follows Carrie, who has moved into her bathtub and is living on noodles, parsley baths and face masks. Every week, she’s visited by a volunteer hired to help her reintegrate into society.

According to director Grace Morgan, this play interrogates how capitalism seeks to control women’s bodies through the wellness industry, touching on monotony, meditation, and Gwenyth Paltrow.

“Moving into her bathroom, it’s a critical part of this. It’s in her parents’ house which is relatable to a lot of us. It’s about not having a space to call your own.

“Carrie is like a lot of us, moving abroad, not being able to afford it, coming back and not being able to afford living alone. Moving in with parents is the only option.”

You’re Needy (sounds frustrating), will preview on Thursday, September 14 and run daily until Saturday, September 23. The 35-minute performances will run three times a day.

Clash at the Quays

A one-of-a-kind show where live music meets the wacky world of professional wrestling

Definitely a one-of-a-kind show, where live music meets the wacky world of professional wrestling. Join musicians such as Ahmed, With Love, KhakiKid, Efé, Negro Impacto, Curtisy and Julia Louise Knifefist, for an all-out musical brawl inside the squared circle of the wrestling ring.

Attendees can expect strong-style rhythm, with flash, flame and poetry, combined with physical poetry in motion. The one-time show is taking place at The Depot in Smithfield on September 16 at 6.30pm. Tickets are priced at €15.

For a full programme of events taking place this month visit www.fringefest.com