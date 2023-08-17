€20m worth of luxury cars to go on display at Super Car event in Dundrum

This Corvette Stingray will be available to see at the Super Car weekend in Dundrum

Petrol-heads from across the country will be descending on Dundrum at the end of the month to view luxury super cars, vintage models and enjoy Top Gear-inspired talks.

The Super Car event will take place in the ‘Paddocks’ at Dundrum Town Centre on August 26 and 27, from 10am until 5pm. The event is free and no booking is needed.

Visitors can expect to see over 80 high-end prestigious vehicles, including a €1.5m 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gullwing’, a 2023 Porsche 911 GT3RS, a Lamborghini Diablo and a Corvette Stingray.

The highly-anticipated Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix will also be screened at the venue over the weekend.

There will be the chance to see wakeboarder and car enthusiast David O’Caoimh in conversation with up-and-coming motorsport stars, Alex Denning and Alex Dunne.

Both will speak about their racing experiences, knowledge, and love for the sport.

Dublin native Alex Denning is a GT4 Europe Driver in McLaren’s Artura and was named Motorsport Ireland Young Driver of The Year in 2022.

Offaly teenager Alex Dunne is a well-established GB3 driver and British F4 Champion with his eyes firmly set on a future in F1.

This Ferrari 296 will be on show at the Super Car Weekend in Dundrum

The talks will take place at The Formula 1 Lounge in the Paddocks on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm until 3pm each day.

The total value of the cars on show over the weekend is €20m. You can expect to see a variety of Super Cars including:

A 1927 Rolls Royce; a 1991 Alfa Romeo SZ, which is one of just 1,000 produced and designed by Zagato; a 1972 Mercedes 600, previously owned by South African President PW Botha; and a 2021 Aston Martin DBS Super Leggera.

The event will help raise vital funds for Purple House Cancer Support. There will be raffle prizes available each day, including a passenger experience in a pre-chosen Super Car around the Dundrum area on Sunday, August 27.

Don Nugent, Senior General Manager at Dundrum Town Centre, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the return of Super Car Weekend at Dundrum Town Centre.

“Last year’s event was such a success. We always try to bring something new for our visitors and we believe this will be an exciting and unique event for everybody to enjoy.

“We also hope that everyone gets behind Purple House and supports this very worthy cause.”