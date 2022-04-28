Leukaemia patient Alex can’t wait to get back on his bike after ground-breaking treatment

A teenager battling leukaemia will make Irish medical history next month when he becomes the first minor in Ireland to receive a ground-breaking cancer treatment at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Alex McEleney (15), from Baldoyle, Co Dublin, will undergo CAR-T cell therapy at the south Dublin hospital that he calls his “second home”. He has been undergoing treatment there for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia following his diagnosis with the childhood cancer in June 2017.

Until now, the treatment was only available in the UK, forcing Irish cancer patients and their families to travel.

However, following a three-year consultation process involving the Department of Health, the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and the Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) paediatric hospital group, the life-saving treatment for children with the condition who have relapsed or not responded well to other treatments will be available here.

NCCP director Prof Risteárd Ó Laoide described the treatment as “one of the most exciting developments we have seen in cancer”.

Dr Pamela Evans, of CHI, called it the “most significant advance in leukaemia treatment in a generation”.

Alex, whose childhood and adolescence have been put on hold since his diagnosis, hopes it will give him a chance to get on with life.

The first thing he hopes to do is get back on his bike.

He took up cycling as an alternative to football after undergoing chemo- therapy and other intensive cancer treatments that left him unable to play field sports.

While he is looking forward to going for a spin around his neighbourhood this summer, “hopefully I can go back to training for cycle racing at Howth”, he told the Irish Independent.

His initial reaction after he was confirmed as the first Irish patient to undergo the treatment here was one of massive relief.

“The thought of going over to the UK was much scarier than going to Crumlin,” he said.

“Crumlin is like my second home – and the comfort of being there will mean much less stress. The recovery will also be a lot easier.”

Being able to stay at home means he will also be able to spend time with his family, including his mother Louisa, father Peter and sisters Lauren (17) and 13-year-old Ava.

His mother said the entire family shares Alex’s relief in being able to have the treatment in Dublin.

“It’s a game changer,” she said, adding that after Alex had to endure the heartbreak of a relapse last month following a successful bone marrow transplant operation last June, “my initial thought was that I’ll have to go to England and leave behind all our family and friends.”

Luckily for Louisa, that will not have to be the case. She had put her career as a primary school teacher on hold to take care of Alex as well as her two teenage daughters while her husband has a busy career as an architect.

“It was a huge relief to know I wouldn’t have to leave my family behind,” she said.

She added that for Alex it is some much welcome positive news after five years of fighting the disease.

His battle has involved gruelling chemotherapy sessions, hair loss, spinal injections and radiation treatment as well as missing school.