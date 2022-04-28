Dublin

Leukaemia patient Alex can’t wait to get back on his bike after ground-breaking treatment

15-year-old Alex McEleney from Baldoyle, Co Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

15-year-old Alex McEleney from Baldoyle, Co Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Allison Bray

A teenager battling leukaemia will make Irish medical history next month when he becomes the first minor in Ireland to receive a ground-breaking cancer treatment at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Alex McEleney (15), from Baldoyle, Co Dublin, will undergo CAR-T cell therapy at the south Dublin hospital that he calls his “second home”. He has been undergoing treatment there for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia following his diagnosis with the childhood cancer in June 2017.

