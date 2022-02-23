Landmark Dublin statue Réalt na Mara to be assessed after repairs estimated at €20,000

The top of the Réalt Na Mara statue. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Bill Nelson at the 'Réalt na Mara' (Star of the Sea) statue at the Bull Wall. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Councillors have agreed to an architectural assessment of Dublin's landmark Réalt na Mara statue in Dollymount following claims the essential repair works could cost up to €20,000.

The 21.3-metre memorial to Our Lady, located at the end of the Bull Wall, was officially unveiled on September 24, 1972, and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The landmark was built at a cost of £17,000 after a 22-year campaign by dock workers and Marine Port Union members.

Sculpted by Cecil King, the bronze statue was later illuminated and had 12 Waterford Glass crystals embedded in its halo.

However, there are concerns the mosaic base of the statue has badly deteriorated due to decades of exposure to the sea and extreme weather.

Bill Nelson, whose grandfather William led the campaign to have the statue erected, believes the necessary repair works could cost up to €20,000.

He welcomed a commitment by Dublin City Council to carry out an architectural assessment of the structure.

Mr Nelson has suggested Elaine Prunty, the glass and mosaic artist who designed the base, be consulted on any proposed works.

At a meeting of the council’s North Central Area Committee this week, a motion from Green Party Councillor Donna Cooney was passed, calling on the city council to support the restoration of the statue.

She also requested the local authority to fund a commemorative event or special publication to mark its 50th anniversary.

Cllr Cooney said she had submitted a request for discretionary funding to contribute towards the cost of repairs.

“Other sources of funding could also be sought from Dublin Port Company or through heritage project grants,” she said.

“I welcome the council’s commitment to carry out a further inspection of the base of the statue and look forward to receiving an updated report on the matter.”

Dublin City Council described the statue as “an important cultural feature” of the Bull Island nature reserve.

The authority said repairs had recently been carried out to the structure’s lights, which were now in working order.

A ground level inspection undertaken in November 2020 indicated the statue was in “good structural condition with no visible defects”, it said.