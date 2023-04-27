Lack of secondary schools ‘a major issue’ for west Dublin area

Senator Emer Currie says another secondary school should be a priority for Tyrrelstown. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A lack of secondary schools in west Dublin is causing a “major” issue in an area which is undergoing a significant population growth, the Seanad has been told.

Tyrrelstown currently has one secondary school, called La Cheile, and four primary schools. This has resulted in some parents having to send their children to schools in Co Meath due to difficulties in securing placements locally.

According to the 2016 census, 35pc of the population in the Tyrrelstown area were under the age of 15.

Senator Emer Currie said there is “nothing on horizon” for the secondary school despite an increase in population.

“In the last few years, over 4,000 housing units are in development across this area, Tyrrelstown, Mulhuddart, including Churchfields and the Blanchardstown local electoral area,” said Senator Currie.

“Thus far there aren’t any schools to support that increase. Le Cheile secondary school was oversubscribed this year by 34pc.

“This is an area where we need social cohesion and this is an area that doesn’t have enough facilities and support for young people.

“It’s growing at such a fast pace and yet we aren’t keeping up with the social infrastructure that is required,” she said.

Senator Currie said a planning application has been lodged for a primary school on a 10-acre site near Bay Meadows “even though a second secondary school for the area has always been identified as a necessity”.

A Tyrrelstown Our Future report carried out during the pandemic found that the number one issue identified by people was the lack of another secondary school in the area.

She said there are also two sites which have been identified for primary schools, “but we aren’t seeing movement on the secondary school”.

“One of the youngest, fastest growing and most diverse communities, not just in Dublin west, but in the entire country,” Senator Currie added.

In response, Minister of State Thomas Byrne said the department is aware of the “increasing pressures and demands for additional school places in Tyrrelstown”, and noted that he is aware of parents enrolling their children in Meath due to demand.

The minister said the school planning area of Mulhuddart and Tyrrelstown is experiencing “significant population growth”.

“The department accepts this is an area of significant population growth and as part of forward planning the Department of Education has been assessing school placement accommodation in the area,” he said.

“The department is working to establish the true extent of any capacity issues across school planning areas through ongoing discussions with school patrons and authorities.”