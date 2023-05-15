Jumper discarded in effort to escape gardaí

John Jordan (43) was being threatening at a Luas stop. Stock image — ©

A public order offender who ran from the scene of a disturbance discarded his jumper in an attempt to avoid being caught by gardaí.

Members of the public had filmed John Jordan (43) being threatening at a Luas stop and gardaí located and arrested him. Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €200.

Jordan, with an address at Highfield, Dublin Road, Arklow, Co Wicklow, admitted threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were alerted to a public order incident taking place at the Luas stop on Middle Abbey Street at 8.10pm on April 13.

When they arrived, a large group of people said a man was acting in an abusive manner to the public for no reason.

People had filmed footage of the incident on their phones and showed it to the gardaí who went to find the culprit, who had fled the scene.

Jordan had discarded his jumper in an attempt to avoid detection but was arrested and charged.

Defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens said there had been no bad behaviour by the accused towards the gardaí.

The accused was highly intoxicated and in an emotional state on the night, he ran and could not explain why.​