Joyriders destroy Tallaght Rugby Club pitch for a second time

Tallaght Rugby Club’s pitch has been destroyed by joyriders for the second time in less than a year.

Two cars were driven onto the club’s Tymon pitch over the weekend, leaving matches unplayable.

“This is the second time it has happened in the space of a year,” said Director of Rugby, Stephen Heaney.

“The pitch was in great condition. We just had a great game of rugby on Saturday, lovely weather, then we woke up to this.

“It looks like two cars were stolen and managed to gain access on the car park side. There are skid and tyre marks up and down the whole pitch,” he added.

New locks had recently been installed by the council, but the vandals were able to gain entry nonetheless.

“The pitch is completely destroyed, that’s the situation we find ourselves in today. No matches or training can go ahead at the moment,” Mr Heaney said.

“We have a double header coming up at the weekend so we have seven days to try and sort something.

Last year, joyriders caused even worse damage, and Mr Heaney said it is difficult for the club to progress under these circumstances.

“Luckily this time they didn’t burn the cars out on the pitch itself. Last time they actually crashed the car into the goal posts and burned it out there.

“There was glass and rubble everywhere,” he added. “At the start of last season there was a GoFundMe set up to help us and we can’t thank everyone enough.

“But it feels like we go two steps forward and one step back. This is a big slap in the face.

“We just want our own ground so we can serve the community. We’ve been going now 20 years and we want to be able to compete with the bigger clubs.

“But it’s so difficult under these conditions,” he said.

The Director of Rugby is hopeful for more support at all levels, with Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Emma Murphy, due visit the site.

“I just want to thank her in advance, it would be great to get support from the council at that level,” Mr Heaney said.