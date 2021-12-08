Jerry Fish: ‘Even without Covid, the music industry is in crisis right now’

Jerry Fish welcomed being able to take a year off during the pandemic, but still kept himself busy at home

Jerry Fish is rarely lost for words. “I do ramble,” declares the 59-year-old Dubliner over Zoom, “and you’ll have to excuse me.” Not at all. There are artists who prefer to let the music do the talking, and then there is Jerry Fish, Ireland’s beloved, lounge lizard rock star. Fish loves a good natter - and he has a hell of a lot to say.

The man born Gerard Whelan has been there, done that and worn a multitude of T-shirts. He has been a front man (alternative rock stalwarts, An Emotional Fish, released three albums in the nineties before calling it a day), a solo raconteur with a revolving line-up of musical pals (Jerry Fish & the Mudbug Club’s debut LP, 2002’s Be Yourself, made him a superstar on these shores) and a bona-fide ringmaster (the renowned Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow – a travelling, theatrical wonder combining carnival frolics with rock ‘n’ roll wizardry - has its own stage at Electric Picnic).

Speaking from his home on Mount Leinster, Fish is contemplating his next move. A few days after our interview, the government announces plans to reinstate restrictions on the hospitality sector, meaning all indoor gigs will now operate at a 50pc capacity. Indeed, Fish has been around the block and has experienced all kinds of weather in this game. Nobody needs to explain to this chap the precariousness nature of the music business. Still, it’s been tough.

“Yeah, I think we’re kind of back to uncertain times again, unfortunately,” he says. “I mean, I’ve been in the music industry since the mid-80s, when I was a kid playing in bands and, you know, take Covid out of the picture altogether, forget about the pandemic - there’s a crisis in our business anyway with recording.

“Instead of doing an album, I’ve done, like, 12 singles over the last seven years, because the albums, they don’t get the attention they used to - there’s no sales, so it’s been on a downward curve for the last decade.”

“That’s why I focused on The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow, and the whole circus and creating a live spectacle which is very successful for me. [Performing] live is our only income, so to take that away really does leave us in quite a pickle.

“I don’t have a solution, I think we all know that art is necessary, and that song and dance are necessary, you know, I’m a firm believer that song and dance are original prayer, they come from a spiritual sense – whether they’re a commodity or not, they will need to exist, you know, I think they’re part of humanity.”

Talk turns to lockdown. Indeed, the moustachioed maestro tried as best as he could to keep the spirits up throughout 2020. “My wife, Niki, said to me, ‘When are you gonna get another chance to take a year off?’ So, I thought, that’s not a bad idea, so I did kind of retreat.

“I’m very lucky, I live on Mount Leinster, I live very rural, up near the Blackstairs on the Wexford / Kilkenny / Carlow border, so I’m in the middle of nowhere. It’s the perfect place to be, the air is very fresh and clean here, we don’t see anybody, and I have a massive barn that I turned into a theatre, you know, I put seven tonnes of concrete into it.”

“I grew up on building sites and I’m quite handy - so I gave myself arthritis, actually, that’s what I did. I just worked – I mean, I guess what I learned about myself is I have to work or go insane. I guess that insanity stops me actually being insane,” he says, smiling, “it’s very good for my mental health, so I will always stay busy, regardless. I think that’s just my nature, that’s what keeps me ticking.”

Fish worked in his barn. He wrote songs (the appropriately titled ‘Killing Time’ came about during lockdown). He spent time with Niki and their four children. I ask if Jerry Fish’s kids consider their old man ‘cool’, and how they feel about having a rock star for a father. It’s a stupid question, really.

“I don’t think there is such a thing as a cool dad,” he answers, “until he’s kicked the bucket, maybe. No, they’re not pushed about it, really. I think they admire it. I mean, I see they’re all artistic, you know, my daughter is in NCAD now…” he trails off.

“I don’t consider myself a musician as such, I’m as much an entrepreneur. I lost a friend when he was 20, and I think it was a real poignant moment, obviously, in my life. I was also 20, and I just saw every day I have is an extra day now, and my life is an adventure - it just has to be.

“I don’t do the same thing every day - I do a different thing every day and I try to be as creative as I can doing that, and that’s really it, it’s being free. So, I guess when [my children] get a job, maybe they’ll realise, ‘F**k, dad was pretty cool, he didn’t work, how did he pay the rent?’”

He’s joking, of course. The inimitable showman insists he’s a hard worker, and you’d well believe it. There isn’t a single person in Ireland who hasn’t been touched by the Fish craft. Maybe you’ve seen the Sideshow at the Picnic. Perhaps you’ve shed a tear to True Friends. There is every chance you’ve danced your backside off to An Emotional Fish’s timeless anthems, Celebrate and Time is on the Wall.

We know him as one of our most recognisable raconteurs – but to his family, he’s Gerard Whelan. So, what’s Christmas like at the Whelan household?

“I guess the main Christmas tradition which will be broken this year is I’m usually out breaking my balls to make enough money to get through Christmas. I mean, that’s usually when we gig.”

“Where I live, I’m looking over Graiguenamanagh,” he explains, “so there’s Mount Brandon there and the sun sets directly on the mountain - it’s a wonderful time to be here, to be in the country with my family, we usually just are all together, and it’s a quiet time, I love how still it is on Christmas morning.”

“We live quite simple, really, and we generally have a simple Christmas. It’s just this small nucleus, we don’t visit anyone, we spend the day – well, I try to spend the day in my pyjamas, so it’s a mini lockdown. Getting an opportunity to do that is always welcome. You’ve done all you can by Christmas Day.”

Fish had especially been looking forward to December 31 when the surviving members of An Emotional Fish (the band’s drummer, Martin Murphy, died in 2017) were due to reunite for a New Year’s Eve Street Party gig at St Stephen’s Green, alongside Cathy Davey, Hothouse Flowers, Frances Black and Something Happens.

Unfortunately, that event has since had to be cancelled, bringing back memories of last year’s curtailed events.

“Last year, I played a TV gig in the Gaiety,” recalls Fish, “and I came out, and it would have been about half 12, and it was dead, the whole of town, I’ve never seen anything like it, let alone on New Year’s.

“Then I drove home, like a two-hour journey, and I was the only car on the road - it was like the end of the world, so hopefully it’s not one of them. I thought that was pretty sad. You know, we are built to celebrate - we’re built to come together.”