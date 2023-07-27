Jail for repeat uninsured driver

Dwayne Boylan (37) has been sentenced to five months in prison. Stock image

A former plumber who had “no excuse” for repeated counts of uninsured driving has been sentenced to five months in prison.

Dwayne Boylan (37) admitted three counts of driving without insurance when he appeared before Swords District Court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a five-month sentence and disqualified Boylan from driving for six years.

The defendant, with an address at Castlegrange Avenue in Swords, admitted uninsured and unlicensed driving at Hearse Road in Donabate on May 28, 2023.

He further admitted driving without insurance or a driving licence on October 7, 2022 and again at Castleview Avenue in Swords on May 13, 2021.

The court heard that the defendant had 30 previous convictions.

The vast majority were for road traffic matters.

He received a four-year driving ban for motoring offences earlier this year.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said that Boylan, a father of two, realised that he was facing a lengthy driving disqualification.

Ms D’Arcy said the defendant had no excuses for driving without insurance, and he wished to apologise for his behaviour.

She also said that Boylan, a former plumber, was currently unemployed, but was trying to get work so he could support his family.​