‘I’ve found everything from a decapitated sheep to a man’s severed finger in a bin’

From a decapitated sheep, to helping a man find his severed finger in a bin, the person in charge of keeping Dublin’s city centre streets clean has seen it all.

However, Sean-Michael Larkin, who oversees Dublin City Council’s night-time waste management operations, dismissed suggestions that large outdoor gatherings have created a litter crisis.

He said that recent photos on social media showing heavily littered streets were just “a snapshot in time” and were “not a reflection of the reality” on the ground.

Given his 35 years with the local authority – as a litter warden, supervisor and inspector – it’s hardly surprising to learn that Sean-Michael has come across some interesting items of litter in his time.

“I found a decapitated dead sheep on the street once, as well as a fully grown deer dumped in a bin in Ranelagh,” he revealed. “On another occasion, a man had lost his finger in a bin on Custom House Quay so we had to open it up to allow him retrieve it.”

Far from being put out by the recent “exceptional” scenes on South William Street and Temple Bar, Sean-Michael welcomed the resumption of people socialising in Dublin, saying it was “great to see it”. He also said it pales in comparison to a typical St Patrick’s Day.

“This is just normal for us,” he said. “We control massive events, from All-Irelands at Croke Park to the centenary of the 1916 Rising where there were 1.5 million people on the streets. As soon as these events are over, just give us time and we’ll move in. We aim to bring the streets back to litter-free status within one to two hours.”

Independent.ie accompanied Sean-Michael and his 27-strong crew on their Thursday night shift this week to get a sense of the challenges involved in managing the litter problem as the city emerges from lockdown.

Sean-Michael believes things “should improve as bars and restaurants reopen”, but claimed the availability of takeaway pints has had a minimal impact on litter in the city. “That’s the perception, but it’s wrong,” he stated. “Most of the litter we see is from purchases in off-licences or takeaway food outlets.”

He said pizza boxes or packaging from a six-pack of beer can easily block a bin. “All we ask of people is that if a bin is full, they just walk a couple of yards to the next one.”

Another misconception is that there are not enough bins on the streets. According to Sean-Michael, there are 800 between the city’s two canals, which are generally emptied by crews three times a night.

In addition to the fixed standard grey bins, are there 20 large ‘Bigbelly’ bins in Temple Bar, along with 100 ‘barrel bins’ and 53 ‘Euro bins’ around the city centre.

Due to Covid-19, the crew work in separate pods of 15 and 12 under the supervision of three managers, from 9pm to 5am, seven nights a week.

As we made our way down South William Street – which was thronged with several thousand revellers – Michael explained that they are unable to deploy street cleaning machinery during busy periods for health and safety reasons.

“We pick up any broken glass we come across and will empty the bins, but it’s just not safe – for the public or my staff – to bring in something like a small sweeper machine when the streets are so crowded. But after people leave in the early hours of the morning, our machines come in and restore the streets to normality,” Sean-Michael said.

He added that every street must have a ‘Grade A’ – or litter-free – status when they are handing over to the morning cleaning shift at 6am. ‘Grade B’ means a street is “moderately littered”, while Grade C – where there is litter every three or four feet – is “completely unacceptable”.

“When I finish at 5am, every street in the city centre will be a ‘Grade A’,” he said. “People arriving for work at 8am will notice a complete absence of litter on the streets.”

On Thursday night, he rated Grafton Street as being ‘Grade A’ standard, while College Green, he said, was “a definite C” which would be dealt with within minutes by the waste management night crew.

Sean-Michael spent much of his time on the phone as he directed the teams to any littered areas he encountered. “I walk 10,000 steps every night – my kids call me a mountain goat,” he said.

There are darker sides to the job. Public urination – and even defecation – is a problem, although excrement is removed by machines and is not manually handled.

Sean-Michael said additional portaloos would help, but there “will always be some idiot who won’t make it”. “It’s all drink-fuelled, but this is just normal life in a big city,” he said.

Strict health and safety protocols are followed for handling discarded syringes. Around 10 years ago, Sean-Michael was stuck by a needle that was left in the handle of a bin, requiring a trip to the emergency department and a course of strong antibiotics and anti-viral drugs.

“My wife and children were worried, but I knew there was only a slight chance of picking something up – I was back at work after a week,” he said.

He dismisses as “complete nonsense” the depiction of O’Connell Street as a “litter black spot”. “It gets the same treatment as everywhere else,” he said. “Once we move in, the litter is gone – if it’s not nailed down, we’ll remove it.”

All the main city thoroughfares are powerwashed at least once a week by the night crew, in addition to daily street cleaning and litter bin management. Sean-Michael believes that Dublin is streets ahead of other major capital cities in terms of litter management.

“I’ve been to Paris, Barcelona and Moscow and they’re not as clean or efficient as us,” he said.

While there have been a small number of incidents over the years, including minor damage to vehicles, physical assaults on the night cleaning crew are rare.

“We are practically invisible to most people, despite wearing bright yellow jackets,” Sean-Michael said. “The lads are streetwise and use their own judgement to get out of any situations that might arise. Generally, I feel completely safe walking around the city at night.”

Sean-Michael – whose father also worked for the council’s waste management section – told Independent.ie there is a huge element of job satisfaction involved in the role of inspector-in-charge.

“I come in with a smile on my face and go home with a smile on my face,” he said. “There’s a sense of achievement in leaving the place as clean as you’d like to find it.”