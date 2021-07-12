A new campaign is warning of “frightening and dangerous” experiences in water if basic precautions are not followed.

The initiative by the Dublin Port Company (DPC) and Water Safety Ireland aims to promote the safe and responsible use of Dublin Bay for leisure and recreation this summer.

The campaign is aimed at the growing number of leisure boat users on the water and also those who enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding, jet-skiing and sea-swimming with the arrival of warmer temperatures and continued easing of lockdown restrictions.

Its message for anyone planning a trip on the water is to “get their bearings – always think water safety”.

Dublin Port Harbour Master Captain, Michael McKenna, has said, “Dublin Bay and the River Liffey are for everyone to enjoy.”

“It can be a very frightening and dangerous experience if you are not familiar with the water. We want to get the message out about the basic precautions that can help make every trip much safer,” he said.

“There are more than 17,000 ship movements in and out of Dublin Port every year which equates to almost 50 each day. There is huge variety in the size and type of ships sharing the water with the city’s boat and yacht communities, sailing groups and sports clubs,” he said.

The CEO of Water Safety Ireland, John Leech said “take the time to inform yourself of the basic safety measures you can take.”

“It is everyone’s responsibility to take a proactive approach to personal safety on the water, whether that’s on the waters of Dublin Bay and Port, or further afield. This summer, as people take advantage of the many beautiful coastal areas on offer, the advice has never been more relevant,” he added.

As part of the campaign, DPC has created a starter’s guide to basic safety etiquette on the water, including a new map showing a simplified version of the shipping lanes at Dublin Port where permission to cross is mandatory for all leisure craft users.