Is Dublin City Council trying to bury its bike bunker scheme?

With bike thefts soaring, cyclists want see progress on the city-wide storage network

One of the 12 bike bunkers installed under DCC’s pilot scheme

So why are many cyclists complaining that Dublin City Council (DCC) isn’t doing enough to protect their property?

Because more than three years since the council promised to create a city-wide network of ‘bike bunker’ storage facilities, progress has been about as speedy as a slow bicycle race.

Earlier this month, DCC announced it was still carrying out a review of the scheme and has no delivery date. With bicycle theft now so common in Dublin that most victims don’t even bother reporting it, some elected representatives feel this approach is far too lax.

“The mind boggles,” Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam told RTÉ this week. “It seems to me that DCC either wants to, at best, pause [bike bunkers]… or the more likely option, in my view, is that they are trying to cull the project together.”

What exactly are bike bunkers?

Basically, metal covered shelters or on-street lock-ups designed to keep bicycles away from sticky fingers.

Common in two-wheel-loving countries such as the Netherlands, a typical example will accommodate six bikes but take up half as much room as a car parking space. They are particularly sought-after in city centre areas, where people have small homes with no gardens and precious little room for a bicycle. As the DCC initiative’s slogan says: “Live for your bike, not with it.”

So DCC thinks these bunkers are a good way of foiling bike thieves?

That’s what the council has been indicating since 2015, when it first began constructing them through a pilot programme.

Four years later, DCC pledged that it would create an extensive bike bunker scheme with an annual charge of €100 for anyone who wanted to reserve a slot.

Another two years followed before the council took its next major step in September 2021, announcing a tendering process for 350 units backed by €3m funding from the National Transport Authority (NTA).

This week, however, the NTA said DCC has not yet applied for that money.

Today, Dublin has just a dozen bike bunkers, in areas including Stoneybatter, Portobello and the Liberties. Hundreds of people have put in applications for a space over the last few years but are still awaiting a reply.

So what’s the hold-up?

Again, it’s not entirely clear. “The scheme itself is being reviewed,” Patricia Reidy, a senior engineer with DCC, told the council’s last monthly meeting on April 3. “It has become apparent, a bit like everything in life, that it is not straightforward and there [are] pluses and minuses.”

Reidy also hinted money is an issue, saying: “It certainly can be resource-heavy.”

DCC’s plan now is to examine other possible bicycle-parking facilities, study how bike bunkers work in other cities and then present the findings to its transport committee. This delay has not gone down well with cycling enthusiasts such as Green Party councillor Janet Horner, who told the Dublin Inquirer it felt “deeply, deeply, frustrating”.

Just how bad is Dublin’s bicycle theft problem?

Putting an exact figure on it is impossible. Dublin is certainly the bike robbery capital of Ireland, accounting for roughly 70pc of the 4,000 to 5,000 cases recorded in a typical year. However, the Dublin Cycling Campaign has carried out research which suggests only 25pc of people affected think there’s any point in telling gardaí.

Sadly, this pessimism is quite understandable. Last April, An Garda Síochána told the citywide joint policing committee that just six of the 184 bikes and e-scooters reported stolen in its Dublin Metro Region from January 1 to March 14 that year had been recovered.

To be fair to gardaí, however, only 20pc of cyclists keep a record of their bike frame’s serial number – which makes returning them much more difficult even if they are found.

Why is it so widespread?

Because when a bicycle is out in the open air, pinching it can often be child’s play.

Many cyclists secure their bikes with light cable locks, which industry experts call ‘coffee shop locks’ because they are only suitable if you are popping in somewhere.

Any thief with an angle grinder will cut through them in less than 30 seconds. Heavier chain locks and U-locks offer more protection, but criminals often damage the bike frame beyond repair in failed attempts to snap them.

And there’s precious little fear of being caught?

No. A recent RTÉ Prime Time investigation showed how quick the process can be, with reporters cable-locking a new electronic bicycle to a stand on the corner of Parnell Street and King’s Inn St at 4pm.

Within 40 minutes, a gang was trying to pull it free. A second attempt with the aid of lookouts 30 minutes later was more successful. By 6.30pm, according to a tracking device, the bike had been resold and found a new home in East Wall.

“[Thieves] feel comfortable doing it in full view of others,” Janet Horner told Dublin Live after she interrupted one on Westmoreland Street last January. “There’s no hesitation or concern about being stopped… people just keep their heads down and ignore it.”

What effect does bike theft have on Dubliners’ attitude to cycling?

On a gut level, losing your bicycle this way is a deeply annoying experience.

“I really hate thieves,” Labour councillor Dermot Lacey tweeted after his e-bike was swiped last October. “If caught, some judge will probably scold them at best. Sick of it.”

RTÉ weather forecaster Joanna Donnelly was even more forthright on Twitter after her family suffered three such robberies last year. “Bastards bastards bastards,” she wrote. “Another bike stolen. This time from Howth Junction train station… Fuming here.”

This explains why many victims decide cycling is not worth the grief any more.

According to another Dublin Cycling Campaign survey, 17pc never replace their bike, while a further 26pc reduce the amount of time they spend in the saddle.

Finally, does all this put a spoke in the wheels of those trying to get Dubliners using greener transport?

Yes. Last October, DCC launched its Active Travel Network, which plans to create 310km of walking and cycling routes. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan claims this has the potential to “totally transform the city”.

If DCC’s bike bunker scheme ends up buried, however, it will not only discourage people from cycling – but also suggest a lack of joined-up thinking.

“It is just a ready-made good thing to do,” Dermot Lacey told his colleagues earlier this month. “There is a massive demand for [bike bunkers] out there. Why we roll out these initiatives and then don’t progress them, I’ll never understand.”