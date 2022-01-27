International programme of events to mark 100 years of James Joyce’s Ulysses

John Shevlin, as James Joyce, unveiling two new stamps created by An Post to celebrate the centenary of the publication of Ulysses

An international programme of music, film and talks to mark the 100th anniversary of James Joyce’s Ulysses will get under way next month.

Running from February 1 to June 18, Ulysses Journey 2022 is a collaboration between Contemporary Music Centre, Ireland (CMC) and Centre Culturel Irlandais (CCI).

The centenary of the publication of Joyce’s literary masterpiece will be celebrated through six specially commissioned works to be screened in Dublin, Belfast, Paris and Budapest.

In addition to the film programme, there will be an international concert series of new and existing works by Irish and Hungarian composers, featuring guitarist Katalin Koltai and soprano Elizabeth Hilliard.

CMC director Evonne Ferguson said: “An international project of this scale and reach could not have been delivered by us alone.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Centre Culturel Irlandais and so many other wonderful organisations in combining our collective expertise and resources to bring this project to fruition.”

Linda O’Shea Farren, CMC’s Projects, Programmes and Events Manager, said many works by Irish composers have been inspired by word-famous writers like Joyce.

“From our base in Dublin, we wanted to mark this major milestone in a way that celebrates, at home and abroad, our dynamic composers alongside Ireland’s prowess in filmmaking,” she said.

“Given Leopold Bloom’s Hungarian origins, we have also collaborated with Hungarian artists and organisations for this celebration.”

Full details of the programme and ticket information will be available on the CMC website between February and June.

February 2 will officially mark the 100th anniversary of Ulysses. Although of major significance to Dublin, the book was first published in Paris.

This year is expected to see a plethora of Joycean activity around the city.

‘Nora’, written by Nuala O’Connor, has been chosen as the One Dublin One Book choice for 2022. The novel reimagines the fascinating love story of Nora Barnacle and James Joyce.

An Post has also unveiled two new stamps to celebrate the centenary of Ulysses, regarded as one of the greatest and most influential pieces of modernist literature.

The Ulysses 100 stamps were created by Amsterdam-based Irish designers, The Stone Twins, and consist of 18 sections, signifying the number of chapters in the book.

The stamp design features photographs by renowned photographer JJ Clarke, who took vivid images of daily life in Dublin when he was a medical student there between 1897 and 1904.