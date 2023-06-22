Intense flooding in Dublin this week had probability of once in 40 years

Intense flooding in parts of Dublin this week had a probability of occurring once in about 40 years, according to Dublin City Council.

An investigation is taking place following localised flooding in Crumlin and Drimnagh after “extremely intense” rainfall turned streets into “rivers” on Tuesday.

The local authority has said increased development, the level of impermeable surfaces and climate change are the major factors in driving the flooding in the area.

During the thunderstorm on Tuesday 12mm of rain, or about half an inch, fell in just five minutes according to the rain gauge at Crumlin Recycling Centre.

Both areas of the city were developed during the 1930s/1940s to different drainage design standards and at a time when “car ownership and national income levels were a lot lower than today”, said a report from the council.

“Over the years a large number of front gardens have been paved over for off-street parking and numerous extensions/patios built as home owners develop and enhance their properties .

“Appreciable infill development has also occurred. Unfortunately, this higher level of impermeable surfacing in the area, combined with more intense rainfall, has increased both the frequency and severity of localised flooding.

“As climate change progresses and if no mitigation/adaptation measures are implemented, the situation can only deteriorate”.

Councillor Daithi Doolan said there has been flooding is a “regular occurrence” in the area.

“I think it’s more related to climate than simply blocked shores,” said Cllr Doolan at a meeting on Wednesday.

“I do believe it’s climatic rather than infrastructural in that sense.

“There was flooding in that area where unfortunately, a young nurse lost her life because of the flooding in that area.

“In the junction of Mourne Road there has been regular flooding and it’s quite a regular occurrence there.

“There has been no proper work carried out there to the extent where there is actually feces coming back up the shores in some of the areas.”

The council said that even if the drainage infrastructure and sewers had been built to the standards of today, “external, and possibly some internal flooding, would have been expected” on Tuesday due to the intensity of the rainfall.

The drainage department in Dublin City Council will be carrying out inspections of both the foul and surface water sewer networks in the Crumlin and Drimnagh area to check for any “defects” in the system following the flooding.

Separately, a report is expected in the coming weeks to set out the issues involved and mitigation measures needed.

“It is noted that this is a much wider issue than this local event, severe as it was the houses/premises and businesses concerned, and is one that pertains/affects the whole urbanised area of the city,” added the report.