Impasse over Anthony Flynn's council seat may leave it vacant until local elections in 2024

Dublin city councillors have again deferred a decision on who should take the seat vacated by the death of homeless campaigner Anthony Flynn.

A debate on the late councillor’s replacement was postponed until January at last night’s meeting of Dublin City Council, leading to fears the seat could be left unfilled until the next local elections in 2024. A vote had previously been deferred in October.

Mr Flynn, who was chief executive of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), died in tragic circumstances in August after it emerged he was at the centre of sexual assault allegations.

Last month, the High Court granted a winding up petition to the Charities Regulator to close down the organisation.

In October, a number of Independent councillors had intended to nominate Geraldine Molloy, a volunteer with ICHH, for the vacancy.

The Workers’ Party was also seeking a nomination for Éilish Ryan, its unsuccessful candidate in the 2019 local elections, who lost out to Anthony Flynn by just 46 votes.

The party believes the selection of Ms Ryan would be in accordance with “proper democratic procedure” and would be representative of the wishes of the electorate.

Several councillors are understood to be uncomfortable voting on the matter while investigations into the alleged sexual assaults and other issues relating to Inner City Helping Homeless are ongoing.

The impasse makes it increasingly unlikely that an agreed candidate will be put forward at January’s council meeting.

The co-option of a councillor usually falls to the political party where the vacancy has arisen. In this case, however, the situation is complicated by the fact that Anthony Flynn, who was an Independent, did not name his replacement.

The Workers’ Party claimed Dublin city councillors had displayed “a lack of political courage” and continued to deny representation to the electorate in the north inner city.

The party’s Dublin Central representative, Claire O’Connor, said deferring a vote on Anthony Flynn’s replacement “should not be used by councillors as a means of kicking the can down the road”.