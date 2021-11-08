‘I’m in full Christmas regalia from the moment I get up until I go to bed’ – mum’s festive charity drive

Claudia Gelling will dress up in full Christmas attire for charity every day until December 25

Dubliner Claudia Gelling admits she has received some strange looks since she started wearing Christmas jumpers draped in tinsel and flashing fairy lights in the past few days.

However, it’s all a bit of fun in aid of a good cause. The mother-of-four, from Lucan, has committed to donning full festive attire, from reindeer antlers and glitzy hair accessories to Santa hats and novelty glasses, to raise funds for a charity close to her heart.

Claudia and her husband Andrew are involved with the Special Day of Flying charity, which organises light aircraft flights for children and young adults with disabilities, including those with life-limiting conditions.

The event usually takes place every July, with up to 150 children experiencing a trip in the skies above Bray in a plane or helicopter.

The couple have four children with autism, all of whom have participated in the special flights in the past.

“Seeing the smiles on their faces is just priceless,” Claudia said. “Many families with special needs children don’t get to go on holidays, to funfairs or even visit Santa, so this is a great day out for everyone. For parents, it’s a day away from therapists, schools and doctors.”

For the next 48 days, Claudia has vowed to spread some festive cheer every time she leaves the house until December 25. She said the reaction from the public has been “a mixture of shock, laughter and bemusement” since she started her novel venture four days ago.

“I’m in full Christmas regalia from the moment I get up in the morning until I go to bed at night,” she said. “Whether I’m on the school run, out shopping, attending a doctor’s appointment or just putting the bins out, you’ll certainly see me coming.

“It can be a bit embarrassing leaving the house looking like this, but you have to take yourself out of your comfort zone when raising money for charity if you want to get noticed.”

Claudia said her extravagant Christmas look “literally stopped the traffic” at Liffey Valley over the weekend and was met with much amusement when she was shopping in her local Tesco.

In previous years, Claudia has completed a 5km walk dressed as Mrs Brown and also had her hair cut to support the Special Day of Flying event.

Despite the fact she is recovering from a serious accident, it has not dampened her enthusiasm for raising awareness of the charity’s work.

“Even my crutch is covered with lights and tinsel,” she said. “I have been receiving fantastic support and good wishes, although I haven’t been able to convince my husband to dress up as an elf yet.”

You can make a donation to the dedicated fundraising page here.