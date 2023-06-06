‘I’m going to beat you’, drunken man told garda

Kenneth Grealy (46) hurled abuse at the garda who found him intoxicated. Stock image

A drunken man who told a garda “I’m going to beat you” was a public order offender with “teeth to him,” a judge said.

Kenneth Grealy (46) hurled abuse at the garda who found him intoxicated in a west Dublin car park.

Judge David McHugh gave him a two-month suspended sentence after hearing alcohol was a “demon” for Grealy but he was now of sober habits.

Grealy pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí were called to a public order disturbance at Tower Road, Clondalkin at 2.35pm on May 18 last year.

The accused was on the grounds of a car park in an intoxicated state and became aggressive to the investigating garda, telling him to “f**k off” and “I’m going to beat you”.

He was also arrested for similar offences last November 15.

“It’s more a nuisance than anything else,” his lawyer said.

“I wouldn’t agree,” Judge McHugh said.

“He’s not simply on the side of the road stumbling around, he has teeth to him, and he uses the English language in a vernacular way.”

Grealy had been for alcohol treatment but “every day is a battle,” his lawyer said.