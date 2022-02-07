Illegal dumping cost Dublin city over €900,000 last year

The cost of illegal dumping in Dublin city last year was over €900,000, a new report has revealed.

Over 12,000 complaints of illegal dumping were recorded, a 9pc drop on the previous year.

Figures presented to Dublin city councillors show a total of 3,298 tonnes of household waste was illegally dumped in 2021, down from 4,430 tonnes in 2019.

In the report, the head of Dublin City Council’s Waste Management Services said illegal dumping “in all its forms” has been an ongoing issue for many years.

It also emerged that trying to identify those responsible had become “increasingly fruitless”, due to increased public awareness, GDPR legislation and a general reluctance to dispose of material containing personal information for fear of identity theft.

The dumping of refuse in bags, along with bulky items and general fly-tipping, were among the issues highlighted in the report.

The local authority noted the vast majority of cases involved the illegal dumping of household waste in discarded bags across all areas of the city. This was particularly problematic in areas using bag collection rather than bins.

The council said it aims to respond to complaints of illegal dumping within 24 hours from first receiving a report.

A number of facilities are provided across the city to encourage the responsible and legal disposal of waste, including 84 bottle banks, nine bring centres, 46 textile banks and two civic amenity sites.

It added that CCTV cameras are in place at seven bottle and clothes banks to act as a deterrent to illegal dumping, and these can be moved from site to site as necessary.

The report also revealed that up to 3,000 households per year avail of the council’s “heavily subsidised” online residential bulky waste collection service, operated at an annual cost of €180,000.

It added that its Waste Management Department, in cooperation with local area offices and residents, had been involved in 5,000 community clean-ups during 2021.